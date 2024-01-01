en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

A powerful earthquake rippled across central Japan, leaving a swath of destruction in its wake and sending shockwaves through the global community. The quake, measuring a staggering 7.6 on the Richter scale, struck the west coast of the Noto region, marking one of the most potent seismic activities in the area in over four decades. This incident resulted in an immediate tsunami warning, causing residents in coastal areas to quickly vacate their premises and seek higher ground.

Significant Damage and Disruption

The earthquake’s impact was immediate and far-reaching, with the tremors damaging homes, causing power outages, and disrupting transportation. In a grim testament to the quake’s potency, at least six homes were damaged, trapping inhabitants inside. A fire broke out in Ishikawa Prefecture, shrouding the residential area in a veil of red smoke. The catastrophe didn’t stop at Japan’s borders; tsunami warnings were issued for Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido, parts of North Korea, Russia, and South Korea.

Government and Emergency Response

The Japanese government responded swiftly to the crisis, setting up an emergency center to gather and relay crucial information for safety. In a display of preparedness that has become synonymous with the nation, the government urged over 97,000 people to evacuate, demonstrating their well-established protocols for such events. The defense ministry dispatched 1,000 military personnel to assist with rescue efforts, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of potential aftershocks and further tsunamis.

Implications for Japan’s Nuclear Industry

The quake also raised concerns about Japan’s nuclear industry, given that the country’s nuclear power plants are often located along the coastlines. The earthquake and tsunami that triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima in 2011 are still fresh in the nation’s collective memory, adding a layer of apprehension to the current situation. As rescue operations continue, residents are urged to prepare for more disasters, underscoring the ever-present seismic threat in this Pacific Ring of Fire nation.

0
Japan Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda's Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche

By BNN Correspondents

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan's Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience ...
@Disaster · 55 mins
Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience ...
heart comment 0
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Peninsula

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Peninsula
Innovative Method for Synthesizing Heterocyclic Compounds Revolutionizes Chemical Industry

By Muhammad Jawad

Innovative Method for Synthesizing Heterocyclic Compounds Revolutionizes Chemical Industry
Naomi Osaka’s Triumphant Return to Tennis: The Start of ‘Chapter 2’

By Salman Khan

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: The Start of 'Chapter 2'
Japan Jolted by Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake, Major Tsunami Warnings Issued

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Jolted by Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake, Major Tsunami Warnings Issued
Latest Headlines
World News
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
22 seconds
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
59 seconds
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
4 mins
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
5 mins
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
7 mins
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
8 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
9 mins
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
9 mins
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
23 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
29 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
34 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
35 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
51 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
54 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
58 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app