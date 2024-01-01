Powerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Region, Triggers Tsunami

On the first day of the new year, the ground beneath the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, trembled with a force of 7.5-magnitude. The region, situated on the Sea of Japan side of Honshu, Japan’s main central island, experienced one of the most powerful tremors of over 50 quakes that shook the region during the holiday period. The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at around 4:10 pm local time, while Japan’s weather agency measured it at a slightly higher magnitude of 7.6.

Immediate Aftermath: Tsunami Waves and Power Outages

Within minutes of the earthquake, tsunami waves reaching over one meter in height hit the Wajima port. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) initially issued a large tsunami warning, forecasting waves up to five meters. However, this was later reduced to tsunamis of up to three meters. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also indicated a few hours after the quake that the tsunami danger had largely passed.

The impact was immediate and widespread. Reports flooded in of damaged homes, a major fire in Wajima, and closed highways. Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended, and approximately 33,500 households lost power due to the quake. The government and broadcasters urged those in danger zones to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

Response and Potential Casualties

As the tremors ceased, reports of people injured and trapped in collapsed buildings emerged. The government was quick to act, assessing the extent of the damage and potential casualties. Army units were dispatched for rescue operations, and Japanese airlines turned back planes and cancelled services to affected regions. Telecom operators reported disruptions to phone and internet services.

International Reactions and Nuclear Safety

News of the quake prompted alerts in international territories as well. Sakhalin island and Vladivostok in Russia’s far east were put on alert for a potential tsunami risk. Despite the severity of the quake, Japan’s nuclear authority reported no abnormalities at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa or at other plants following the quake.

The earthquake served as a grim reminder of the country’s vulnerability to seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. Japan has a history of powerful quakes and tsunamis, with a devastating earthquake and tsunami hitting the country in 2011. The resilience of the Japanese people in the face of such adversities is a testament to their strength and preparedness.