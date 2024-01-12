Polestar Asserts Customer Choice Amid Infotainment Shift: CES 2024 Highlights

In a bold move to prioritize customer choice, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 that the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will continue to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, despite the integration of Google built-in services into the company’s EVs. This decision contrasts with other automotive companies, such as GM, that have chosen to exclude these services from their latest models.

Polestar’s Drive for Customer Choice

Polestar’s leadership has expressed its commitment to offering customers the freedom to choose their preferred infotainment system. This approach, according to Ingenlath, serves the best interest of the customers without forcing them to abandon familiar interfaces. The integration of Google built-in has already provided users with access to popular apps such as YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, enhancing in-car entertainment and connectivity capabilities.

The Future of Infotainment Systems

With the industry-wide shift towards integrated infotainment solutions, the reliance on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay may diminish over time. However, Polestar believes that customers will naturally gravitate towards Google built-in services as they continue to improve. Evidence of this belief is the recent addition of the Chrome browser in beta for the Polestar 2, which allows internet browsing while parked.

Polestar’s Ambitious Roadmap

While focusing on the infotainment front, Polestar is not losing sight of its expansion plans. Having delivered approximately 12,800 cars in the fourth quarter of 2023, including 880 Polestar 4 models in China, the company aims to launch five performance EVs by 2026. This lineup includes the Polestar 2 launched in 2019, the Polestar 3 launched in late 2022, and the upcoming Polestar 4, 5, and 6 models. The ultimate goal? A climate-neutral production car by 2030.