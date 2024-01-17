Pokemon Center Japan Unveils 2024 Chikara Tsukita Plush Keychains

The Pokemon Center Japan has rolled out the red carpet for its new additions to the Chikara Tsukita collection, renowned for its lineup of fainted Pokemon plushes with dizzy expressions. The 2024 roster introduces a series of plush keychains representing Azumaril, Charizard, Garchomp, Spiritomb, Meowscarada, and an apple core symbolizing the Leftovers hold item.

Chikara Tsukita's 2024 Lineup

The launch date for these adorable collectibles, each possessing its unique charm, is set for January 18th, 2024. With the new additions, Pokemon Center Japan continues to build on the success of the Chikara Tsukita line, which originally debuted in 2021. The first series featured an array of products, including beloved characters like Pikachu, Gengar, and others, along with accessories such as stationery and AirPods Pro cases.

Availability Beyond Japan?

However, uncertainty clouds the horizon for Pokemon fans residing outside of Japan. The availability of these unique Pokemon items in the western hemisphere remains unconfirmed. It's not uncommon for such exclusive merchandise to remain confined to Japan, leaving international fans grappling with import sites like eBay and Amazon Japan to acquire these coveted pieces.

More Than Keychain Plushes?

The Pokemon Center has kept fans on their toes by remaining tight-lipped about whether the 2024 collection will encompass items beyond keychain plushes. Given the previous range's diversity, there's a glimmer of hope that the upcoming collection might surprise fans with an assortment of merchandise.