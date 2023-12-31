en English
Paul Allen’s Superyacht Discovers WWII Japanese Battleship: A Deep-Sea Discovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Paul Allen’s Superyacht Discovers WWII Japanese Battleship: A Deep-Sea Discovery

Microsoft co-founder, the late Paul Allen, unearthed a remarkable historical find using his personal submarine aboard his $285 million superyacht, the Octopus, in 2015. The submarine discovered the remains of the Musashi, the largest battleship of the Japanese Navy that plunged to its watery grave in 1944 during World War II. For over seven decades, the Musashi lay undiscovered, over a kilometer beneath the surface of the Sibuyan Sea, near the Philippines.

A Journey into the Deep

Allen’s exploration team released images of the Sibuyan Sea floor, marking the first visuals of the Musashi since its sinking. The images included the iconic Japanese Chrysanthemum seal adorning the bow of the battleship, a poignant reminder of its origins. The team cross-referenced historical records from four different countries to pinpoint the ship’s location, a testament to the meticulous research that preceded this monumental discovery.

The Octopus: A Vessel of Discovery

Built in 2003, the Octopus is a 414-foot luxury yacht known for its extensive exploration equipment, including an undersea exploration vessel and the Octo ROV, a remote-operated probe. These instruments played a crucial role in locating the Musashi. Beyond its exploration capabilities, the Octopus boasts a range of opulent amenities, including bars, a spa, a library, a cinema, and two helicopters. In addition to historical discovery, it has been used for scientific research and rescue missions.

From One Billionaire to Another

Following Allen’s death in 2018, the Octopus found a new owner in Swedish billionaire Roger Samuelsson. Recently seen at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, the yacht continues to turn heads with its grandeur. Samuelsson has made his own alterations to the vessel, converting a music studio into a lounge bar and transforming a glass-bottom pool into a dance floor. Yet, the spirit of discovery that the Octopus embodies, a testament to Allen’s passion for World War II history, remains intact.

History Japan Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

