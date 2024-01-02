en English
Japan

Osaka Ties with Auckland in Liveability Ranking Despite Housing Issues

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, Osaka, Japan, has tied with Auckland, New Zealand, ranking 10th among Asian cities in the Global Liveability Ranking 2023, conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit. This assessment encompassed 172 cities worldwide, evaluating liveability across five dimensions: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Globally, Vienna, Austria, clinched the top spot, underscoring its stellar reputation as a world-class city.

Osaka’s Unexpected Ranking

Despite its widely recognized housing predicament, Osaka managed to secure a high ranking. This outcome suggests a possible lower emphasis on housing quality within the evaluation criteria. Japanese homes, particularly in Osaka, face challenges including the absence of central heating, limited space, and high noise levels. However, the city’s strong performance in other categories seemingly offset these issues, enabling it to tie with Auckland, a city known for its high-quality living standards.

Seoul’s Housing Dilemma

In stark contrast to Osaka, Seoul, South Korea, found itself at the 58th position in the ranking. This brings into question the comparative housing quality between the two countries. South Korean apartment living generally incorporates better heating systems, more living space, and additional amenities as compared to Japanese homes. However, the nation grapples with its own set of housing issues, especially in older neighborhoods. These areas are plagued by semi-basement houses, which are prone to flooding and noise pollution.

Improving Seoul’s Liveability

Despite these challenges, Seoul has been proactive in its efforts to enhance housing quality. Recent measures include the prohibition of semi-basement residences and the imposition of fines on landlords with illegal rooftop units. The city has also invested in upgrading its fire safety measures and infrastructure. These actions signify Seoul’s commitment to enhancing its citizens’ living conditions. A significant push for improvement could potentially come from the replacement of septic tanks with a modern sanitation system and an increased focus on infrastructure development. A proposed ‘Great Dig’ project for 2024 could be a promising start in this direction.

Japan South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

