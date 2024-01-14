Onitsuka Tiger Merges Fashion and Anime in 75th Anniversary Celebration with Astro Boy

Marking a notable milestone, Onitsuka Tiger, a celebrated name in fashion and footwear, is commemorating its 75th anniversary with an extraordinary partnership with Astro Boy, an emblematic figure in the anime universe. This collaboration, which precedes Astro Boy’s centennial, represents a significant convergence of two cultural touchstones: Onitsuka Tiger’s enduring heritage in the global fashion industry and Astro Boy’s pioneering role in the anime landscape, with its first animated series launched in 1963 as Japan’s first full-length TV anime.

Fusion of Fashion and Anime

The collaboration includes a total of 43 items, showcasing an assortment of apparel such as tracksuits, shirts, hoodies, and accessories, alongside two unique footwear styles. Each piece in the collection masterfully incorporates the original Astro Boy logo and designs, melding the core essences of both iconic brands.

DENTIGRE PUFF BOOT and MEXICO 66 SD: Highlights of the Collection

Standing out in the collection are the DENTIGRE PUFF BOOT and the MEXICO 66 SD sneakers. The boots, with their chunky silhouette and striking red hue, pay a fitting tribute to Astro Boy’s iconic red boots. The MEXICO 66 SD sneakers, on the other hand, are available in three colorways, including a standout red with a flame design, further reinforcing the Astro Boy link.

Global Release and Pop-up Events

Onitsuka Tiger is set to launch the collection globally across 12 countries starting January 15. In addition, the brand plans to host exclusive pop-up events in Ginza, Japan until January 31 and in Paris from January 16 to February 14. Enthusiasts looking for more information can visit Onitsuka Tiger’s website and social media platforms for updates and details.