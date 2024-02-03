One Guam Roadshow Achieves Milestone Success, Boosts Interest in Guam among Japanese Travel Agencies

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), alongside 18 industry members, embarked on a successful promotional tour to Japan, holding the One Guam Roadshow from January 23 to 26. The event aimed to promote Guam's tourism offerings and the GoGo Guam! Hafa Adai Campaign to over 150 travel agencies across Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka. The delegation, headed by GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez, included representatives from prominent businesses in the tourism sector such as United Airlines, Japan Airlines, and various hotels and resorts.

Unprecedented Attendance and Involvement

This year's roadshow emphasized the Hafa Adai Campaign, with the intention of enticing Japanese travel agents to create travel packages for Guam. The number of travel agents in attendance nearly doubled compared to the previous year, indicating a growing interest in Guam as a destination among the Japanese travel industry. The event also witnessed the participation of major airlines and travel agents, further boosting the profile of the roadshow.

New Partnerships and Future Endeavors

Apart from the heightened interest, new collaborations were formed, including Japan Airlines' participation in the roadshow and planned charter flights by Asiana Airlines and HIS from Osaka to Guam. The 2024 New Year Industry Mixer was also held in Tokyo to thank travel partners and encourage the promotion of Guam. As part of its continuous efforts to strengthen tourism from Japan to Guam, the GVB plans to host a second roadshow in the summer.

The Importance of the Japanese Market

Throughout the roadshow, GVB President and CEO, Carl T.C. Gutierrez emphasized the importance of the Japanese market and the ongoing efforts to increase and enhance travel to Guam. The success of the One Guam Roadshow not only demonstrates the commitment to boost tourism from Japan but also reaffirms Guam's status as a priority destination in the eyes of the international travel industry.