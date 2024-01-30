OM System Breaks Boundaries with the New M.Zuiko 150-600mm Lens

The OM System has marked a significant milestone in the world of photography with the introduction of its latest lens, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS. This super telephoto zoom lens is designed specifically for OM System's micro four thirds cameras, presenting a remarkable full-frame equivalent focal length range of 300-1200mm. This unmatched reach is further extendable with the system's 1.4x or 2x teleconverters, achieving a staggering 600-2400mm zoom range.

Unmatched Stabilization and Superior Reach

The M.Zuiko lens comes equipped with a 5-axis 'Sync IS' stabilization, offering up to 7EV of stabilization at the wide end and 6EV at the telephoto end. This technology, when paired with the newly released OM-1 II camera, allows for crisp, handheld shots even at maximum focal lengths. The design, although reminiscent of Sigma's full-frame 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 'Sports' lens, boasts a greater reach due to the 2x crop factor of micro four thirds sensors. This unprecedented reach, coupled with close focusing distances and a maximum magnification of up to 0.7x, makes this lens a versatile choice suitable for macro photography as well.

A Hefty Price Tag for Extraordinary Capabilities

Despite its impressive features, the M.Zuiko lens comes with a hefty price tag. Listed at a price significantly higher than the Sigma version and even the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR, this lens is heavier and more expensive than some of its counterparts. However, the lens is still more affordable than OM System's pro-grade lenses and is expected to be a popular choice among bird photographers due to its compatibility with the OM-1 II's superior image stabilization and autofocus performance.

Rugged Design for Tough Environments

The M.Zuiko lens is not just about extraordinary capabilities. It is also designed to be rugged and reliable. With an IPX1 rating for dust and splash resistance, this lens is a dependable companion for photographers who often find themselves in harsh environments. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS lens is set to start shipping in late February 2024, marking a new era in super telephoto photography.