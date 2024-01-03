en English
Japan

Oarfish Sighting Fuels Earthquake Myths as Japan Recovers from Quake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Oarfish Sighting Fuels Earthquake Myths as Japan Recovers from Quake

As the old year gave way to the new, Japan was struck by a devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake. The disaster, one of the largest since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has claimed more than 60 lives in Ishikawa Prefecture, triggered tsunami waves, and left thousands displaced. The country, prone to earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and atop three tectonic plates, has been warned of the potential for further tremors. The seismic activity in the region has been steadily increasing since 2018. As residents grapple with the aftermath, an unexpected link to a deep-sea creature known as the oarfish has surfaced, adding a layer of mythology to the catastrophe.

The Oarfish: A Harbinger of Earthquakes?

Legend has it that the oarfish, a rare deep-sea creature that can grow over 30 feet long and weigh up to 600 pounds, is a harbinger of earthquakes. This belief stems from Japanese mythology, and several instances of oarfish washing ashore in Japan before the 2011 earthquake have fueled this legend. The recent sighting of an oarfish by divers in Taiwan in July last year has once again sparked discussions linking these creatures to seismic events. However, skeptics abound, with scientific consensus asserting that there is no evidence to support the claim that oarfish can predict earthquakes.

Japan’s Struggle with Natural Disasters

Japan’s susceptibility to earthquakes is well-documented, with the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami serving as a tragic reminder. The event claimed over 18,500 lives, marking one of the most devastating natural disasters in the country’s history. The recent earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, with a death toll of 62 and over 300 injured, is a stark reminder of the nation’s ongoing struggle with seismic activity. Rescue efforts are underway, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledging the urgency of the situation.

The Oarfish Myth and Future Earthquakes

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, the oarfish continues to captivate, its rare appearances often coinciding with seismic events. However, as Japan braces for potential aftershocks and continues its recovery efforts, it is crucial to remember that earthquake prediction remains an inexact science. While the oarfish may be a fascinating creature of the deep and a figure of mythology, its appearance should be viewed as a curiosity rather than a reliable predictor of future disasters.

Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

