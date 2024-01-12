NTT DOCOMO, NTT, and NCS Test EV-Powered Base Station Recovery System

On January 12, 2024, telecommunications behemoths NTT DOCOMO, NTT, and NCS have embarked on a ground-breaking experiment. The companies are testing a power recovery system for base stations using electric vehicles (EVs) in the event of power outages. This innovative approach is part of a broader strategy to enhance disaster response measures, ensuring reliable communication services during crises.

A Powerful Trio: NTT DOCOMO, NTT, and NCS

The experiment involves a unique blend of technologies from the three companies. First, DOCOMO’s Energy Management System (EMS) platform monitors and controls the power at base stations. Second, NTT’s AI-based vehicle dispatch planning, powered by deep reinforcement learning, is used to efficiently dispatch EVs. Lastly, NCS contributes real-time EV data, helping to send EVs with optimal charge and location to power-downed stations.

Enhancing Disaster Response with the EV100 Initiative

An integral part of this experiment is its association with the EV100 initiative, which NTT joined in 2018. The global initiative encourages businesses to switch to electric vehicles and improve their green credentials. By utilizing EVs, which are expected to be more widely adopted as corporate vehicles, the initiative aims to provide a reliable and safe communication service during power outages.

docomo Open House’24: Showcasing the Future of Disaster Response

The initiative will take center stage at the ‘docomo Open House’24’, which begins on January 17, 2024. Here, the companies will present their mission to improve disaster response measures using EVs. The demonstration experiment will run until June 30, 2024, providing ample opportunity for refining and perfecting the system.