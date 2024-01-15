Nikon’s AI System Revolutionizes Farming with Predictive Birthing Alerts

Nikon, a global leader in imaging technology, recently unveiled an artificial intelligence system that is set to transform the farming industry. This pioneering technology uses artificial intelligence to closely monitor and accurately predict when a cow is about to give birth, offering a significant relief to farmers tasked with frequent checks on heavily pregnant cows.

Nikon’s New Frontier in Farming

The system, a combination of a security-style camera and a sophisticated AI system, uses a smartphone application to alert farmers when a calf is imminent. By analyzing the movements of cattle through strategically placed cameras on farms, Nikon’s system promises not only to enhance efficiency but also to alleviate the strenuous workload of farmers. The annual cost of the system is estimated to be approximately 900,000 yen for farms with around 100 cows.

Inception and Testing

The AI was initially trained in 2021 using data from CCTV cameras installed on farms, and was then put to the test on four farms in southwestern Japan in February 2023. It was programmed to recognize labor signs in pregnant cows roughly five hours before the event, such as increased activity and the emergence of the amniotic sac. The system successfully detected signs of labor in all tested cases, earning praise from livestock owners for reducing the need for constant monitoring.

Beyond Cameras

While Nikon is renowned for its consumer cameras, the company also produces specialized imaging devices for various markets, including telescopes and medical imaging technologies. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Nikon introduced its Odyssey telescopes, which automatically locate celestial objects using GPS and a celestial object database, and showcased its range of microscopes for the first time. The company plans to make the AI system commercially available in Japan later this month and has further plans to continue developing the AI to recognize additional cattle behaviors, signaling Nikon’s commitment to leveraging its expertise in imaging and AI across diverse applications.