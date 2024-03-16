Nikon Zf Review: Vintage Vibes Meet Modern Tech in This Mirrorless Marvel

Last week, braving the chilly New York winds to capture some early morning shots by the Hudson River, I was reflecting on how my life has changed over the year. Earlier, I would have been doing this photo walk with a DSLR; now, I had the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Nothing Phone 2a, which I was reviewing. The DSLR has gradually stopped being a part of my life, so much so, I am not sure where I have stowed away my camera. But still, when the opportunity presented itself, I could say no to reviewing the new Nikon Zf camera, especially since I was keen to figure out how the full-frame mirrorless segment was progressing.

Design and Features

As I took it out of the box, the Nikon Zf reminded me of the feeling of holding a proper camera, the confidence it offers with its sheer weight. The vintage style Nikon Zf provides a film camera experience with the specs of a modern, competitive mirrorless camera. However, while the embossed leather exterior adds to the feel of a film camera, the hefty weight of the body makes it difficult to use without a grip. But the weight of the body is not just a con; it does help significantly in one aspect. Zf looks like an evolved clone of the Nikon FM2, with all the dials at the same spots. The film camera aesthetics work just right, with an aperture display without backlight and dedicated dials for adjusting shutter speed (SS), ISO, and exposure value (EV), along with modes from Auto, Program, Shutter priority, Aperture priority, and Manual under ISO dial, and switching between photo, video, and B&W mode under the SS dial.

Performance and Usability

Switching between photo, video, and B&W is surprisingly fast, with hardly any lag. The EXPEED 7 image processor ensures that photos are canned in a jiffy, even if you have used an AI feature like portrait impression balance. The monochrome selector, Zf's dedicated black and white dial, is one of the most attractive features. Zf's B&W is more than a gimmick, producing high-quality, accurately balanced pictures. Neither does it burn out highlights, nor does it create dark areas in the shadows. With 273 focus points, you get the option of Subject Detection to choose between people, animals, vehicles, and airplanes. The Nikon colours work as well in the videos. The 3.2 inch 360-degree flip screen can be as helpful in vlogging as in high and low angle shots.

Video and Connectivity

Zf can record HD videos up to 120 fps and 4K up to 60 fps. The Zf has Nikon's VR (vibration reduction) and Electronic VR, which cuts down to zoom the frame to provide better stabilisation. Image stabilisation works really well for videos, and this is where the weight of the body goes from hefty to helpful. Nikon has managed to fit a record button on top, along with the multiple adjustment dials. Once you get used to the shutter and record button placement, you will get to experience what shooting high-resolution photos and videos in a retro camera feels like. The camera syncs with the Nikon SnapBridge app, which can easily sync your photos and videos with the phone for easy editing and sharing from wherever you are. Plus, the camera can be remotely controlled using this app, which lets you see what the camera sees and click.

With a body price of Rs 1,76,995, the Nikon Zf is now one of the best cameras you can invest in if you love photography or even better, use a camera for your professional growth. This camera is as versatile as it is powerful, offering a blend of nostalgic design with cutting-edge technology. It marks a significant step forward in the evolution of mirrorless cameras, catering to both professionals and enthusiasts who value quality, performance, and the tangible feel of photography.