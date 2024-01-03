en English
Human Rights

Newly Disclosed Document Confirms Japanese Military Forced Dutch Women into Sexual Servitude During WWII

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
Newly Disclosed Document Confirms Japanese Military Forced Dutch Women into Sexual Servitude During WWII

In a significant revelation, a document titled “Case No. 106 for the Class B and C War Crime Trials in Batavia” has been made public by the National Archives of Japan. The document provides undeniable proof of the Japanese military’s involvement in coercing Dutch women into sexual servitude, often referred to as ‘comfort women’, during World War II. The document pertains to the forced enslavement of 35 Dutch women from a prisoner of war camp in Indonesia.

Unveiling the Batavia Trial

The military tribunal, known as the Batavia Trial, was conducted by the Dutch government in what is now Jakarta, through 1949. The aim was to prosecute Japanese war crimes in the erstwhile Dutch-controlled Indonesia. The now-public document includes detailed testimonies of how Japanese military officers coerced the women into serving as sex slaves at four camps in Java in 1944.

Significance of the Document

While the document does not offer direct evidence of Korean women being forced into sexual servitude, it undeniably confirms the Japanese military’s role in the mobilization of ‘comfort women’. This revelation is directly linked to the Kono Statement issued by the Japanese government in 1993, acknowledging the military’s role in the coercion of comfort women.

Countering Revisionist Efforts

The release of this document is expected to counter attempts by revisionists in Japan to deny or downplay the forced mobilization of comfort women. This comes after the Seoul government recently released video footage of Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II. The footage, a rare 18-second black and white clip, shows seven women being questioned by Chinese soldiers outside a brick house.

In 2015, Japan and South Korea agreed to finally and irreversibly resolve the issue if all conditions were met. However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during his campaign for the May 9 election, suggested that most South Koreans did not accept the 2015 deal negotiated by his predecessor Park Geun-hye and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and that he could try to renegotiate it.

Human Rights Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

