NewJeans Set for Japan Debut, Eyeing International Fame with Upcoming Singles

Excitement is brewing in the K-pop scene as NewJeans, the rising sensation, gears up for an international musical journey. Under the guidance of their agency, Ador, the group is poised to captivate fans in Korea with the release of their upcoming single, "How Sweet," slated for May 24. But the excitement doesn’t stop there. With a double dose of musical magic, NewJeans is set to make their debut in Japan on June 21 with yet another single, marking their official foray into the Japanese music industry.

The anticipation mounts as details emerge about the accompanying B-sides for "How Sweet," including the catchy track "Bubble Gum" and instrumental versions of both songs. Moreover, fans across borders can expect a taste of what’s to come as "Bubble Gum" takes centre stage in a Japanese commercial and serves as a theme song for an upcoming TV program, offering a tantalising preview ahead of the official album release. The group will make its official debut in Japan in June with the release of a separate single, "Supernatural."

The Japanese single will also come with three B-sides including "Right Now," and instrumental versions of both the title track and "Right Now." “Right Now” will also be used in a commercial in Korea and Japan in May. “NewJeans will be active in both Korea and Japan, appearing in TV music programs in both countries,” said Ador.

Quick Rise to Fame

The quintet is also holding its second fan meeting, Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on June 26-27. This will be the quickest an overseas artist has appeared at Tokyo Dome since their debut. NewJeans is also preparing for an album release in the second half of this year and a world tour in 2025. “Such big scale fanmeet concert will be a stepping stone for the group’s world tour in 2025. We will do our best to present performances of better quality along with a new album in the second half of this year to fans,” said Ador.

Global Ambitions

With their blend of 90s and 2000s pop, R&B, dance, and club styles, NewJeans has quickly garnered attention and critical acclaim since their debut in July 2022. Their innovative music and relatable music videos have not only won them rookie awards but also branding deals with major companies and high fashion ambassadorships. Their debut EP sold over one million copies in South Korea, demonstrating their commercial success and global appeal.

Future Endeavors

As NewJeans prepares for their Japanese debut and subsequent album release, the group's global influence continues to expand. Their upcoming performances at international festivals and a world tour in 2025 signify their ambitions to become a dominant force in the global music scene. Fans and critics alike are eager to see how NewJeans will continue to innovate and captivate audiences around the world.

Their journey from Korea to Japan is just the beginning of what promises to be an illustrious career. As NewJeans steps onto the international stage, their unique sound and style are set to win over new fans and establish them as global music icons. Their story is a testament to the power of music to transcend borders and cultures, making the world a smaller, more connected place.