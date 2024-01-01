en English
Japan

New Year’s Day Earthquakes Shake Central Japan, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
In an unfortunate start to the New Year, central Japan was rattled by a series of powerful earthquakes, leading to towering tsunami waves and resulting in substantial damage. The seismic event, with a magnitude of 7.5, hit Ishikawa prefecture, sparking fears of a potential replay of the country’s 2011 undersea quake and tsunami.

Tsunami Warnings and Immediate Aftermath

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) initially issued a warning for tsunami waves reaching up to five metres, later amending it to a maximum of three metres. Following the quake, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that any tsunami threat had largely passed. However, the tremors had already led to significant property damage; homes were destroyed, roads cracked open, and a major fire in Wajima consumed a row of houses. Media reports hint at the possibility of two casualties in the event.

Power Outages and Disruptions

The earthquakes resulted in power outages affecting around 33,500 households, bringing life to a standstill. Transportation and communication services were also disrupted, creating a sense of chaos and panic amongst the affected population. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a bid to control the situation, urged residents to evacuate to higher ground, underlining the importance of life over property.

Military Assistance and Nuclear Safety

In response to the emergency, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara dispatched 1,000 military personnel for immediate assistance, with an additional 8,500 on standby. Despite the scale of the earthquake, no irregularities were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant or other nuclear facilities. Japan, a nation that frequently experiences earthquakes, has stringent construction regulations in place to withstand such natural disasters. However, the memory of the 2011 undersea quake and tsunami, which resulted in a nuclear disaster at Fukushima, keeps the country on high alert.

Japan
