Disaster

New Year’s Day Earthquake Rocks Japan: A Battle Against Time in Aftermath

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
New Year’s Day Earthquake Rocks Japan: A Battle Against Time in Aftermath

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook the west coast of Japan on New Year’s Day, causing widespread destruction and tragically resulting in at least 17 fatalities. The tremor, followed by numerous aftershocks and a tsunami, has left the nation battling against time to rescue survivors and restore normalcy.

Disaster Strikes on New Year’s Day

The initial quake, with its epicenter off the Noto peninsula in central Japan, resulted in a tsunami with waves reaching up to 1 meter high. The aftermath has been nothing short of catastrophic, with over 100 homes set ablaze and significant damage to infrastructure such as roads. Rescue efforts have been primarily focused on a seven-story building that collapsed and the ruins of the burnt houses.

Efforts to Aid and Rescue

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has mobilized the military to assist in the rescue operations. He has emphasized the urgency of these operations, describing the situation as a ‘battle against time.’ Despite the challenges of road access to disaster-hit areas, efforts are underway to deliver supplies and personnel through various transportation modes, including land, air, and sea.

(Read Also: Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024)

The Aftermath and Ongoing Challenges

Post-disaster, the region has experienced nearly 150 aftershocks, significantly hindering recovery efforts. With tens of thousands of residents sheltering in public buildings, disrupted rail services, and an airport closure in the Ishikawa prefecture, the road to recovery seems challenging. Furthermore, approximately 33,000 homes remain without power, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the local population, particularly the significant elderly demographic.

The earthquake’s aftermath and continued aftershocks cast a long shadow over Japan’s start to the New Year. As the nation grapples with the fallout of this natural disaster, international communities and organizations have extended their support and offers of assistance. The road to recovery may be long, but with resilience and fortitude, Japan is poised to rise from the ruins once again.

(Read Also: New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast)

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

