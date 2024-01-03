en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan Spurs Viral ‘Breathing’ Street Video

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan Spurs Viral ‘Breathing’ Street Video

In the dawn of the New Year, Japan was rocked by a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The seismic event triggered various disasters including collapsed structures, ignited fires, and a tsunami, which altogether claimed at least 55 lives.

From Chaos Emerges a Viral Phenomenon

Amid the turmoil, a peculiar phenomenon unfolded on the streets of Japan, capturing the world’s attention. A video that has since gone viral on social media showcases a street that appears to ‘breathe’ in the aftermath of the earthquake. The oscillating ground, rising and falling rhythmically, paints an eerie image of the land seemingly coming to life.

A Night Shift Turned Extraordinary

The individual who recorded the video was en route to a night shift at a local hospital when the ground beneath them began to shake and crack open. Despite the terrifying ordeal, they managed to capture the uncanny event, providing a first-hand look at the effects of the earthquake. The videographer, who remains safe following the incident, expressed surprise over the widespread attention the video garnered. They took to social media to reassure viewers of their safety and apologize to anyone distressed by the footage.

The Science Behind the ‘Breathing’ Earth

The mystifying ‘breathing’ effect is a documented scientific occurrence known as ‘liquefaction.’ This phenomenon typically transpires when saturated soil significantly loses strength and stiffness in response to an applied stress, such as the shaking during an earthquake. This results in the soil behaving like a liquid, causing structures to sink, tilt, or rise, simulating the appearance of a ‘breathing’ earth.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Recovery

As Japan grapples with the aftermath, investigations into the collateral incidents triggered by the earthquake are underway. The quake’s ripple effects extended to the skies, causing a collision between a Japan Coast Guard plane and a Japan Airlines passenger jet. While all 379 passengers and crew members of the airliner were safely evacuated, the crash resulted in the unfortunate demise of five coast guard team members. The cause of the collision is currently under scrutiny.

The resilience of the Japanese people is on full display as they band together to overcome the challenges posed by the natural disaster. The world watches in solidarity, lending support, and admiring their indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
3 mins ago
Sharp Corporation to Showcase Innovative Technologies at CES 2024
Sharp Corporation, one of the leading multinational corporations in the world, has announced its participation in CES 2024 — one of the most significant and influential tech events globally. The company is set to promote a broad spectrum of world-class technologies under the banner ‘Toward the Future for a Better Life.’ This move underlines Sharp’s
Sharp Corporation to Showcase Innovative Technologies at CES 2024
Yamaha Motors Lights Up Japan Mobility Show with Innovative Mobility Solutions
1 hour ago
Yamaha Motors Lights Up Japan Mobility Show with Innovative Mobility Solutions
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
2 hours ago
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Anticipated Isekai Anime 'Sasaki and Peeps' Set to Premiere
52 mins ago
Anticipated Isekai Anime 'Sasaki and Peeps' Set to Premiere
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 17 - Sein's Decision and the Journey Ahead
53 mins ago
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 17 - Sein's Decision and the Journey Ahead
Chained Soldier Anime to Premiere with Censored and Uncensored Versions
55 mins ago
Chained Soldier Anime to Premiere with Censored and Uncensored Versions
Latest Headlines
World News
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
1 min
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
2 mins
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
2 mins
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
3 mins
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
3 mins
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
3 mins
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
3 mins
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
3 mins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
3 mins
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
11 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
53 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
55 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app