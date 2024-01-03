New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan Spurs Viral ‘Breathing’ Street Video

In the dawn of the New Year, Japan was rocked by a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The seismic event triggered various disasters including collapsed structures, ignited fires, and a tsunami, which altogether claimed at least 55 lives.

From Chaos Emerges a Viral Phenomenon

Amid the turmoil, a peculiar phenomenon unfolded on the streets of Japan, capturing the world’s attention. A video that has since gone viral on social media showcases a street that appears to ‘breathe’ in the aftermath of the earthquake. The oscillating ground, rising and falling rhythmically, paints an eerie image of the land seemingly coming to life.

A Night Shift Turned Extraordinary

The individual who recorded the video was en route to a night shift at a local hospital when the ground beneath them began to shake and crack open. Despite the terrifying ordeal, they managed to capture the uncanny event, providing a first-hand look at the effects of the earthquake. The videographer, who remains safe following the incident, expressed surprise over the widespread attention the video garnered. They took to social media to reassure viewers of their safety and apologize to anyone distressed by the footage.

The Science Behind the ‘Breathing’ Earth

The mystifying ‘breathing’ effect is a documented scientific occurrence known as ‘liquefaction.’ This phenomenon typically transpires when saturated soil significantly loses strength and stiffness in response to an applied stress, such as the shaking during an earthquake. This results in the soil behaving like a liquid, causing structures to sink, tilt, or rise, simulating the appearance of a ‘breathing’ earth.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Recovery

As Japan grapples with the aftermath, investigations into the collateral incidents triggered by the earthquake are underway. The quake’s ripple effects extended to the skies, causing a collision between a Japan Coast Guard plane and a Japan Airlines passenger jet. While all 379 passengers and crew members of the airliner were safely evacuated, the crash resulted in the unfortunate demise of five coast guard team members. The cause of the collision is currently under scrutiny.

The resilience of the Japanese people is on full display as they band together to overcome the challenges posed by the natural disaster. The world watches in solidarity, lending support, and admiring their indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.