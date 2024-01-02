en English
Asia

New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness

On New Year’s Day, Japan was rocked by a devastating magnitude-7.6 earthquake, causing significant destruction and claiming numerous lives. The quake struck off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast, approximately 315 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. The epicenter experienced the maximum intensity of 7 on Japan’s scale, resulting in the collapse of buildings and roads, and igniting a major fire in the city of Wajima. This fire, one of the most severe consequences of the earthquake, razed over 100 houses and buildings to the ground.

The Aftermath and Rescue Operations

In the wake of the earthquake, rescue operations were immediately launched as aftershocks continued to shake the region. With many people still trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised a swift and comprehensive disaster response. To cope with the crisis, nearly 100,000 people across nine prefectures were evacuated and spent the night in makeshift shelters like sports halls and school gymnasiums. As of Tuesday morning, almost 33,000 households remained without power in the hard-hit Ishikawa prefecture.



Global Support and Assistance

The earthquake drew immediate international attention and support. Global leaders including President Joe Biden expressed their concern and readiness to offer assistance to Japan. Thousands of army personnel, firefighters, and police officers from across Japan were dispatched to the worst-hit area in the Noto Peninsula. The United States also offered to provide any necessary help.



Reflection on Disaster Preparedness

The incident has served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for disaster preparedness and response in earthquake-prone regions like Japan. It’s crucial for Japan to continue refining its disaster response protocols and infrastructure to safeguard its residents against the inevitable threat of future earthquakes. The magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year’s Day, with its devastating effects and the resulting loss of life, underscores this need with a grim clarity.

Asia Disaster Japan
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

