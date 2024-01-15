New Method for Depositing Organic Molecules on Thin Films Developed by Japanese Researchers

In a significant advance in the field of organic optoelectronic devices, a research team led by Prof. Hisao Ishii from Chiba University, Japan, has pioneered a novel method of depositing organic molecules on thin films, a crucial process for devices like Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs). The findings, published in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, offer substantial enhancements in the efficiency and durability of such materials.

Introducing Intermittent Deposition

The study introduces the technique of intermittent deposition, which involves pausing during the deposition process. This approach allows for the controlled orientation of molecules on surfaces, such as aluminum and benzene-containing films (Alq3 and TPBi). The result is a stable surface layer with the capacity to form a potential valley, a ‘V’ shape, for the desired molecular orientations.

The Power of the Rotary Kelvin Probe

Another notable innovation from the study is the use of a ‘rotary Kelvin probe’ (RKP). The RKP enables real-time measurement of surface potential, a crucial element in understanding and controlling molecular behaviour on these surfaces.

Implications for the Field

The techniques proposed by Prof. Ishii’s team demonstrate the potential to significantly improve the effectiveness and longevity of OLED materials. In addition, these methods can be applied to non-polar organic molecules, offering benefits to various other organic electronic devices such as photovoltaic cells and transistors.

The study underscores the potential of these methods to drive the advancement of organic devices. These advancements could position organic devices as a viable alternative to conventional inorganic devices, offering benefits such as lightweight and flexibility.

Prof. Ishii, a distinguished researcher in the field of organic electronics with a background of multiple awards and over 250 publications, continues to make significant strides in the realm of organic devices with this groundbreaking study.