New Grookey, Wooloo, and Luxray Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Pokemon fans and Funko collectors, rejoice! The beloved pop culture company has announced the pre-order availability of three new additions to their Pokemon Funko Pop! collection. Grookey, Wooloo, and Luxray are the latest characters to join Funko's growing roster of Pokemon figures, which began with Generation 1 Kanto Region Pokemon and has since expanded to include fan favorites from various generations.

A Diverse Wave of Figures for Collectors

Each of the new figures is priced at $11.99 on Entertainment Earth and $12.99 on Amazon. The new wave also includes Lucario and five mystery Pokemon that are set to release later this year. With such a diverse lineup, there's something for every Pokemon fan and collector.

The Grookey figure represents the Grass-type starter from Generation VIII, capturing the mischievous charm of this lovable character. Wooloo, the adorable Normal-type sheep Pokemon, is also from Generation VIII and is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages. Lastly, Luxray, the final evolution of Shinx, brings the Electric-type power from Generation IV to this new collection of figures.

Pre-Order Now for Expected Dispatch in Early 2024

Fans can pre-order these figures from Amazon or Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders from Amazon are expected to be dispatched around February 19, 2024, while Entertainment Earth pre-orders will ship in March 2024. Don't miss out on the opportunity to add these fantastic new figures to your collection.

A Japan-Exclusive Pokemon Valentine's Collection

In other Pokemon news, a Japan-exclusive Pokemon Valentine's Collection has been announced, featuring Pikachu plushies holding hearts. This adorable collection is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Pokemon franchise and its ability to captivate fans worldwide.

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of these new Pokemon Funko Pop! figures, one thing is certain: the love for these beloved characters remains as strong as ever. Pre-order your favorite figures today and prepare to embark on a new Pokemon journey with Funko by your side.

The announcement of the new Grookey, Wooloo, and Luxray Funko Pop! figures has sent waves of excitement through the Pokemon community. With their expected dispatch dates fast approaching, fans can look forward to adding these fantastic new figures to their collections and continuing to celebrate the magic of the Pokemon universe.