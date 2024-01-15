New Bacterial Species Discovered in Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vent Expands Understanding of Microbial Diversity

In a breakthrough for marine microbiology, scientists from Hokkaido University and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution have discovered a new species of bacteria, Hydrogenimonas cancrithermarum, in the deep-sea hydrothermal vent known as 'Crab Spa' on the East Pacific Rise. The discovery, shared in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology, broadens our knowledge of the Campylobacteria class, uncovering a new mesophilic, sulfur-oxidizing bacterium that offers valuable insights into bacterial evolution and diversity.

Hydrogenimonas Cancrithermarum: An Evolutionary Link in the Deep Sea

Deep-sea hydrothermal vents, underwater hot springs teeming with unique ecosystems, are sustained by the chemosynthesis performed by microbes in the absence of sunlight. The newly discovered Hydrogenimonas cancrithermarum is the first known bacterium within its genus to be both mesophilic and sulfur-oxidizing, indicating a possible evolutionary transition from thermophiles to mesophiles and from autotrophic to heterotrophic lifestyles. Named after its discovery site, the bacterium adds another layer to the already diverse class of Campylobacteria, which includes significant bacteria in hydrothermal environments and known human and animal pathogens.

Genomic Comparative Studies Reveal Key Pathways

The research team didn't stop at the discovery. They conducted a comparative study of Campylobacteria genomes, revealing the conservation of the phosphotransacetylase-acetate kinase (Pta-AckA) pathway. This pathway plays a crucial role in pathogenic Campylobacter species for host colonization, signifying a potential connection between deep-sea bacteria and pathogenic strains. This discovery underscores the importance of microbe cultivation studies alongside cultivation-independent metagenomic sequencing in understanding microbial diversity.

Implications for Future Research

With the study supported by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, the National Science Foundation, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the discovery of Hydrogenimonas cancrithermarum has significant implications for future research on deep-sea microbiology. As we continue to explore the dynamic and complex ecosystems of the deep sea, each discovery not only enhances our understanding of life in the harshest of environments but also sheds light on the adaptive and evolutionary capabilities of microorganisms.