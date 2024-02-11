Mythology in Modern Anime: Timeless Tales Reimagined

In the ever-evolving world of anime, mythology has found a vibrant and enduring canvas. Series like Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Ah! My Goddess are reimagining ancient tales, weaving mythological motifs into character names, designs, and personalities. This trend is not just limited to Japanese folklore; Record of Ragnarok showcases a tournament between gods and mortal heroes from various global mythologies.

The Kitsune: A Mythological Fox Tale

One of the most prevalent mythological creatures in modern anime is the kitsune, a fox spirit from Japanese folklore. These intelligent and magical beings are known for their shape-shifting abilities, often taking human form. They possess up to nine tails, with the number of tails indicating their age and wisdom.

Kamisama Kiss is one of the many anime series that feature kitsune characters. The protagonist, Nanami Momozono, becomes a land god after being saved from eviction by Mikage, a mysterious man who turns out to be a kitsune yokai. In Inu x Boku SS, Ririchiyo Shirakiin, a descendant of an aristocratic family, interacts with various supernatural beings, including the kitsune, Soushi Miketsukami.

Yu Yu Hakusho, a popular anime from the 90s, also features a kitsune character. Kurama, the Fox Demon, is a powerful spirit with a human form and nine tails. Despite his initially antagonistic role, Kurama becomes a valuable ally to the protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi.

Natsume's Book of Friends presents a gentler, more empathetic portrayal of the kitsune. Takashi Natsume can see yokai, including numerous kitsune, due to his unique ability. The anime explores their complex relationships, emphasizing themes of friendship, understanding, and acceptance.

Mythology Meets Modern Storytelling

The anime medium is particularly well-suited to accurately portraying mythological creatures like the kitsune. Anime's visual flexibility allows for the depiction of the kitsune's various forms, from cute and innocent fox children to powerful and dangerous spirits.

Vinland Saga, set in the early 11th century, draws inspiration from both history and myth. It incorporates fictionalized versions of historical figures, such as the Viking explorer Thorfinn Karlsefni, alongside the legacy of King Arthur. The series deftly interweaves these elements, creating a rich narrative tapestry that resonates with modern audiences.

Suzume no Tojimari: When Mythology Shakes the Earth

Makoto Shinkai's 2022 film, Suzume no Tojimari, is another compelling example of mythology in anime. Inspired by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, the film follows Suzume Iwato, a high school girl who discovers a mysterious door that leads to a starlit field.

She meets Souta Munakata, a 'Closer' tasked with sealing specific doors to prevent a powerful supernatural worm from causing earthquakes. This worm is based on the legend of the Namazu, a giant catfish believed to cause earthquakes in Japanese mythology. Souta is revealed to be the last descendant of a family responsible for locking all the doors that lead to the Ever After, a place where souls go after death.

The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, grossing over $323 million worldwide. Its resonance lies in its skillful blending of ancient mythology with contemporary themes, creating a narrative that is both timeless and timely.

As anime continues to evolve, it remains a powerful vehicle for reinterpreting and reimagining mythology. From the kitsune in Natsume's Book of Friends to the earth-shaking Namazu in Suzume no Tojimari, these ancient tales find new life in modern storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide.