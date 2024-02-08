My Hero Academia Chapter Delayed: Fans Rally in Support of Creator's Health

A Hero's Unforeseen Battle: 'My Hero Academia' Chapter Delayed Due to Creator's Illness

In an unexpected turn of events, the highly anticipated release of the latest chapter of the popular manga series, 'My Hero Academia,' has been delayed due to the sudden illness of its creator, Kohei Horikoshi. The announcement, made just moments before the chapter's scheduled publication in the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, has sent shockwaves through the global community of fans.

A Sudden Announcement, An Unforeseen Hiatus

The editorial team behind Weekly Shonen Jump broke the news to fans, expressing their sincere apologies for the unforeseen hiatus. Despite the chapter's inclusion in the magazine's table of contents, Horikoshi's illness prevented him from completing his work on time.

The manga industry is no stranger to health-related delays, with the intense workload and tight deadlines often taking a toll on creators. However, for a series as beloved and widely followed as 'My Hero Academia,' the delay has left fans feeling a mix of concern and disappointment.

A Loyal Fanbase Rallies in Support

Despite the setback, the loyal fans of 'My Hero Academia' have rallied in support of Horikoshi, flooding social media with messages of encouragement and well wishes. The outpouring of support reflects the deep connection fans feel not just with the series, but with its creator as well.

"Take all the time you need, Horikoshi-sensei," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Your health is more important than any deadline."

Another fan echoed this sentiment, adding, "We're all rooting for you. Get well soon, and come back stronger than ever."

Catching Up and Looking Ahead

In the meantime, fans are encouraged to catch up on the series through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The editorial team has also reassured readers that 'My Hero Academia' is expected to return in the next issue, barring any further unexpected delays.

The series, which follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered 'quirk,' has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and complex characters. As fans eagerly await the return of their heroes, they remain hopeful that Horikoshi will make a swift and full recovery.

In the face of this unexpected delay, the resilience of the 'My Hero Academia' community serves as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring bond between a creator and their fans. As one fan aptly put it, "In the world of 'My Hero Academia,' heroes always find a way to triumph. Let's hope Horikoshi-sensei can do the same in his own battle."