Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail to Introduce Climber Cap and Toll Amid Overcrowding Concerns

In a much-anticipated move, the Yamanashi Prefectural Government in Japan has announced restrictions on the hikers' influx on the popular Yoshida Trail leading to the summit of Mount Fuji. The measures include a daily cap of 4,000 climbers and the introduction of a toll. Set to roll out at the start of the 70-day summer climbing season on July 1, these restrictions aim to combat the growing issues of overcrowding, littering, and increased injuries among climbers. The governor, Kotaro Nagasaki, revealed the changes, which are also set to include restricted start times for climbers, with the toll's cost expected to be disclosed in February.

Addressing Mount Fuji's Challenges

The decision is a strategic response to the problems plaguing the UNESCO World Heritage-listed mountain. The issues range from insufficient public toilets to littering, and the ever-present risks associated with altitude sickness and severe weather conditions. The funds collected from the toll will be used to maintain hiking routes and construct emergency shelters, preparing for a possible eruption scenario.

Support Amid Concerns

Despite the potential impact on the local economy, the initiative has garnered the support of guiding organizations and environmental groups. These bodies recognize the importance of preserving the mountain's environment and ensuring the safety of the climbers, especially the inexperienced and ill-equipped ones.

The End of 'Bullet Climbing'?

The regulations also aim to put a stop to 'bullet climbing,' a risky practice where climbers attempt to ascend the mountain overnight to reach the summit by sunrise. The Yoshida Trail, being a popular choice among hikers, has seen a significant portion of the 221,322 climbers who ascended Mount Fuji in the summer of 2023. Such popularity has led to increased strain on the trail, prompting the need for these regulations. If successful, these measures could inspire similar actions on the other trails of Mount Fuji in the future.