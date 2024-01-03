en English
Japan

Mori Ouchi: Tokyo's Unique Cafe Catering to Pessimists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Mori Ouchi: Tokyo’s Unique Cafe Catering to Pessimists

The hustle and bustle of Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa district is home to a unique establishment, Mori Ouchi, that has been steadily drawing attention due to its unconventional approach to service. Unlike the countless cafes that aim to brighten guests’ moods and offer a cheerful environment, Mori Ouchi stands apart, providing a space for those inclined towards pessimism and those grappling with negative emotions.

Sanctuary Amidst the Storm

Three years ago, amidst the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Mori Ouchi, wrestling with depression himself, felt the need to create a safe haven for a demographic he deeply identified with – the sensitive and easily hurt. His vision was not to transform the moods of his customers but to offer a place where their negativity could be acknowledged and, in a sense, celebrated. This refreshing perspective has allowed Mori Ouchi to carve its niche in Tokyo’s vibrant café scene.

A Haven for the Pessimist

The woodland-themed decor of the cafe, complete with private rooms, provides an atmosphere of tranquillity, allowing customers to express themselves without fear of judgment. The design is intentional, aiming to create an environment where one can immerse in their feelings, however negative, without the pressure of maintaining a facade of positivity.

The Menu that Speaks Volumes

Further reflecting the unique ethos of Mori Ouchi is its menu. The cafe offers cocktails with extraordinarily long and oddly specific names that suggest complex personal stories or emotions. These names are designed to resonate with the clientele’s mindset, offering them a sense of belonging and validating their feelings. The cocktail names, in themselves, are subtle affirmations, encouraging patrons to embrace their emotions, however negative, as a valid part of their individual journeys.

