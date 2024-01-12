Moody’s RMS Estimates Earthquake and Tsunami Losses in Japan at $3-6 Billion

In a recent release, Moody’s RMS has projected the insurance market loss from the M7.5 earthquake that took place on January 1st near the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, to be within the range of US $3 billion to $6 billion. The calculation encompasses insured losses from property damage, contents, and business interruption across various sectors. It also factors in different sources of post-event loss amplification (PLA) and inflationary trends.

Comprehensive Loss Estimation

The estimate released by Moody’s RMS is a comprehensive one, accounting for a wide range of losses. These include damages from severe ground shaking, fires triggered by the earthquake, tsunami flooding, landslides, and deformations brought on by liquefaction. The risk modeller highlighted the fact that upwards of 3,500 properties have been reported as damaged. This figure is anticipated to increase significantly as damage assessments continue.

Significance of Evaluating Shallow Crustal Earthquakes

Moody’s RMS stressed the significance of evaluating shallow crustal earthquakes within a broad perspective of seismic risk, particularly in a country like Japan that is prone to such natural disasters. The comprehensive view of seismic risk they offer encompasses a spectrum of impacts, providing a more accurate financial assessment.

Exclusions in the Estimate

Despite the broad-ranging calculation, the loss estimate does not include non-modeled exposures – losses affecting transportation and utility infrastructures, government property, or vehicles. These factors, if considered, could potentially enlarge the final financial impact of the earthquake and tsunami event.