en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Moody’s RMS Estimates Earthquake and Tsunami Losses in Japan at $3-6 Billion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Moody’s RMS Estimates Earthquake and Tsunami Losses in Japan at $3-6 Billion

In a recent release, Moody’s RMS has projected the insurance market loss from the M7.5 earthquake that took place on January 1st near the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, to be within the range of US $3 billion to $6 billion. The calculation encompasses insured losses from property damage, contents, and business interruption across various sectors. It also factors in different sources of post-event loss amplification (PLA) and inflationary trends.

Comprehensive Loss Estimation

The estimate released by Moody’s RMS is a comprehensive one, accounting for a wide range of losses. These include damages from severe ground shaking, fires triggered by the earthquake, tsunami flooding, landslides, and deformations brought on by liquefaction. The risk modeller highlighted the fact that upwards of 3,500 properties have been reported as damaged. This figure is anticipated to increase significantly as damage assessments continue.

Significance of Evaluating Shallow Crustal Earthquakes

Moody’s RMS stressed the significance of evaluating shallow crustal earthquakes within a broad perspective of seismic risk, particularly in a country like Japan that is prone to such natural disasters. The comprehensive view of seismic risk they offer encompasses a spectrum of impacts, providing a more accurate financial assessment.

Exclusions in the Estimate

Despite the broad-ranging calculation, the loss estimate does not include non-modeled exposures – losses affecting transportation and utility infrastructures, government property, or vehicles. These factors, if considered, could potentially enlarge the final financial impact of the earthquake and tsunami event.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
36 mins ago
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
India’s longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, was inaugurated yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘dear friend’ and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, crediting him with the vision for the MTHL project. Modi drew attention to the
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
Japanese Women Dissatisfied with Husbands' Domestic Contributions: Survey Finds
2 hours ago
Japanese Women Dissatisfied with Husbands' Domestic Contributions: Survey Finds
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast
3 hours ago
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
44 mins ago
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
1 hour ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
Turkish Representatives Extend Aid After the 2024 Earthquake in Japan
2 hours ago
Turkish Representatives Extend Aid After the 2024 Earthquake in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
8 seconds
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
Chris O'Leary's Impact on Notre Dame Football: Coaching Prowess and Recruitment Success
21 seconds
Chris O'Leary's Impact on Notre Dame Football: Coaching Prowess and Recruitment Success
Chris O'Leary's Impact and Notre Dame's Promising Safety Recruiting for 2025
29 seconds
Chris O'Leary's Impact and Notre Dame's Promising Safety Recruiting for 2025
Mazzarri Emphasizes Unity and Fan Support Ahead of Napoli's Clash Against Salernitana
1 min
Mazzarri Emphasizes Unity and Fan Support Ahead of Napoli's Clash Against Salernitana
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Moment for Republican Presidential Challengers
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Moment for Republican Presidential Challengers
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
3 mins
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
3 mins
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
Rand Paul Disapproves of Nikki Haley, Signalling GOP Divide
3 mins
Rand Paul Disapproves of Nikki Haley, Signalling GOP Divide
TOFAŞ Seeks Redemption in Clash Against Samsunspor in Turkish Basketball Super League
3 mins
TOFAŞ Seeks Redemption in Clash Against Samsunspor in Turkish Basketball Super League
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app