Miyako Ramen Restaurant Marks Great East Japan Earthquake Anniversary with ¥311 Noodles for Charity

In a heartwarming act of remembrance and support, a ramen restaurant in Miyako, Iwate, is set to offer its signature chukasoba noodles at a significantly reduced price of ¥311 on Monday. This initiative coincides with the 13th anniversary of the tragic March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake, aiming to keep the memory of the disaster alive while raising funds for the victims of the recent Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Advertisment

Owners Hideshi Okubo and Hisae, who personally suffered losses during the 2011 tsunami, have been conducting this charitable act since the disaster's 10th anniversary. Their restaurant, a beloved local establishment for about 20 years, serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, utilizing locally sourced ingredients for their popular noodle dishes.

Resilience Through Noodles

Following the 2011 disaster, which took the lives of Hisae's father and brother, the Okubo family faced immense personal and professional challenges. Their home was destroyed, but remarkably, their restaurant survived with minimal damage. Determined to contribute to Miyako's recovery, they reopened just 11⁄2 months later with a limited menu. The simple act of serving warm ramen became a symbol of community strength and recovery, eventually allowing them to expand their menu and rebuild their home near the restaurant.

Advertisment

Community Spirit and Recovery

The years following the disaster saw significant reconstruction efforts in Miyako, including the erection of larger seawalls and the gradual rebuilding of the town on higher ground. However, Hisae Okubo feared the fading of the communal spirit of assistance that flourished in the disaster's aftermath. This concern led to the idea of ¥311 chukasoba noodles, a gesture to remember the tragedy and support ongoing recovery efforts. The initiative has raised approximately ¥250,000 for Miyako's revival over three anniversaries.

Extending Support Beyond Miyako

This year, the proceeds from the anniversary sale, along with other donations, will be directed to support areas affected by the recent earthquake on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Understanding the profound impact of such disasters, Hisae hopes the funds will aid in mental health care provision for victims, highlighting the enduring power of empathy and community support in times of need.

As the Okubos prepare for this year's charitable event, their efforts underscore the significant role small businesses and individuals can play in disaster recovery and community support. By remembering the past and acting in the present, they help weave a stronger social fabric for the future.