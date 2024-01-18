Mitsuko Tottori to Break Glass Ceiling as First Woman President of Japan Airlines

In a landmark announcement, Mitsuko Tottori has been pronounced as the upcoming president of Japan Airlines. This appointment not only marks a significant milestone in the company's history but also paves the way for gender diversity in the aviation sector. Tottori, who initiated her career at Japan Airlines as a cabin attendant in 1985, is set to become the first woman president of the company, breaking the age-old glass ceiling.

From Cabin Attendant to President

Over the years, Tottori has demonstrated exceptional leadership, making her way up the ranks in a predominantly male-dominated industry. Her remarkable journey at Japan Airlines began in the mid-eighties when she joined as a cabin attendant. Her determination and grit led her to become the second woman to serve as a representative director at the airline, a feat that made headlines previously.

Leadership Reshuffle Amid Pandemic Repercussions

This significant leadership reshuffle, slated to become effective from April 1, is a strategic move by the airline to combat the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic. The move comes at a time when the airline is grappling with the aftermath of the collision of Flight 516 with a Japan Coast Guard plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport earlier this month. The transition is expected to bolster the airline's recovery efforts and capitalize on the returning tourist influx to Japan.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Japan Airlines' appointment of Tottori as president aligns with its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The airline has expressed its ambition to increase the representation of women in its management to 30% by the end of the fiscal year in March 2026. As the outgoing president, Yuji Akasaka, transitions to the role of chairperson while maintaining his title as a representative director, it will be intriguing to see how Tottori's leadership will steer the airline towards its ambitious diversity goal.