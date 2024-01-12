en English
Japan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Triumphs with H-IIA Rocket Launch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Amid the twinkling constellation of global aerospace developments, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has successfully launched its H-IIA rocket into the vast expanse of space. The vessel, carrying the Information Gathering Satellite Optical 8, has embarked on a mission orchestrated by the Japanese government. This launch, announced via a social media post, is a milestone in the history of Japan’s flagship launch vehicle, marking its 48th successful launch since its advent in 2001. With an impressive 97.92% success rate, the H-IIA’s reliability has been a testament to Japan’s technical prowess in the field of space exploration.

Approaching the End of an Era

The H-IIA rocket, a brainchild of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is nearing its retirement. With plans for only two more launches before it bows out, the iconic spacecraft prepares to pass the baton to its successor, the H3 model. However, the H3’s transition to the forefront has not been without its share of hurdles. A failed test launch in March of the previous year was a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. Undeterred, the H3’s next test launch is scheduled for February 15.

A Global Aerospace Uprising

While Japan continues to forge ahead in its space endeavours, other significant developments are unfolding on the international stage. Orienspace, a Beijing-based startup, recently launched the most powerful rocket by the Chinese private sector, signalling a potential surge in commercial launches. Meanwhile, Italian space logistics startup D-Orbit has secured funding exceeding 100 million euros, earmarking it for the expansion of its satellite deployment and space debris cleanup services.

The New Faces of Space Exploration

A joint venture by Boeing and Lockheed has given birth to the Vulcan rocket, a new challenger to Elon Musk’s SpaceX dominance. Supported by the U.S. government’s desire to diversify its satellite launch suppliers, this development may well redefine the competitive landscape of commercial space travel. In parallel, NASA’s Artemis moon program has been hit with further delays, pushing back the first astronaut lunar landing since the Apollo missions to 2026. Lastly, in a move that has garnered industry-wide attention, Google Cloud has announced that it will no longer charge customers network fees for transferring their data to other cloud providers.

Japan Science & Technology
