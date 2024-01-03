en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look

In the aftermath of a catastrophic 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rattled the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, a wave of misinformation has surged through the digital landscape, jeopardizing the efficacy of disaster response efforts and raising questions about privacy and online integrity. The earthquake, which struck on New Year’s Day, has left a trail of destruction, leading to a reported 62 fatalities, while conflicting reports mention 57 deaths. As rescue operations persist and aftershocks continue to keep the region on edge, the situation is further complicated by the onslaught of misleading information circulating online.

Misinformation Fuelling Panic and Confusion

An onslaught of misinformation has spread across social media platforms like wildfire, adding to the chaos and confusion in the quake’s aftermath. Claims that the quake was artificially induced by an ‘earthquake weapon’ have been circulating, despite Kyoto University Professor Nishimura Takuya’s assertion that such a notion is inconceivable and that the quake bears all the characteristics of a natural earthquake. Some users have also shared edited videos, falsely depicting tsunami scenes from the recent quake, drawn from footage of the devastating 2011 earthquake and ensuing tsunami that resulted in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Privacy Concerns Amid Chaos

Amid the chaos, an address of a woman living in the affected area was wrongly disclosed online, under a false claim that her son was trapped. This incident has raised serious concerns about privacy and the dissemination of sensitive personal information during times of crisis. The woman has since requested the removal of the post, underscoring the need for caution and responsibility in the sharing of information online.

Government Response and Ongoing Efforts

In response to the spread of false information, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has condemned such acts as ‘unacceptable’. The communication ministry has also stepped in, advising the public to verify the authenticity of online information before sharing. As these measures are put into place, rescue efforts are ongoing, with the nation grappling to recover from the disaster.

0
Disaster Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support

By BNN Correspondents

Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year Ago

By Salman Khan

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town ...
@Canada · 16 mins
New Year's Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town ...
heart comment 0
Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity

By Muhammad Jawad

Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity
Settlement Looms for Cheyenne Residents Affected by Flooding

By Safak Costu

Settlement Looms for Cheyenne Residents Affected by Flooding
Nagpur Municipal Corporation Clears Drainage Obstructions amidst Intense Police Protection

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Clears Drainage Obstructions amidst Intense Police Protection
Tambaram Corporation Proposes Building Regulations to Mitigate Flood Damage

By Rafia Tasleem

Tambaram Corporation Proposes Building Regulations to Mitigate Flood Damage
Latest Headlines
World News
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
12 seconds
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
32 seconds
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
46 seconds
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
1 min
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
1 min
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
1 min
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
1 min
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app