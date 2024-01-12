Meteorology Lecturer’s Viral Tweet Sparks National Debate on Japan’s Definition of ‘Evening’

In a recent instance of a seemingly innocent comment sparking national discourse, a university lecturer specializing in meteorology in Japan inadvertently initiated a debate about the definition of ‘evening’ through a viral tweet. The tweet, which mentioned to their child that it would be evening in five minutes at 2:55 p.m., not only surprised a passerby but also bewildered a considerable section of netizens who believed the evening started later in the day.

The Official Time Subdivision

Following the online uproar, an examination of the ‘Daily Time Subdivision Map’ defined by the Japan Meteorological Agency was carried out. To the surprise of many, it indeed categorizes the time between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as evening. This official classification was met with disbelief from those who felt that 3 p.m. was still very much part of the daytime. Some residents suggested 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. as more fitting times for the commencement of the evening.

The Constant and the Variables

Interestingly, these time subdivisions remain consistent throughout the year. This constancy, however, is at odds with the actual light conditions which vary by season and location. This variation significantly influences people’s perception of evening. For instance, in mountainous areas or northern regions like Hokkaido, darkness arrives earlier. This early onset of darkness aligns more closely with the official time subdivisions, adding another layer to the debate.

The Tweet That Started It All

At the heart of this discourse is a simple tweet by a meteorology lecturer. The lecturer’s comment, intended for their child, unexpectedly resonated with a nationwide audience, prompting a reevaluation of deeply ingrained notions about time. This incident serves as a testament to the power of social media in shaping public discourse and highlights how seemingly innocuous comments can spark far-reaching conversations.