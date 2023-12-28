en English
Business

MEA Responds to Dahra Case Verdict; Preparations for Ayodhya Airport Inauguration; Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists; Economic and Health Updates

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:40 am EST
MEA Responds to Dahra Case Verdict; Preparations for Ayodhya Airport Inauguration; Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists; Economic and Health Updates

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has registered the recent verdict by the Court of Appeal in Qatar in the Dahra Global case, wherein the sentences for eight ex-Navy personnel from India have been lessened.

The comprehensive judgment is still pending, and the MEA guarantees continued consular and legal assistance to the involved individuals, while maintaining active dialogue with the Qatari authorities.

Progress in Local Affairs

In Uttar Pradesh, the countdown has begun for the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport, set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Concurrently, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has instructed the Kannada and Culture department to enforce an ordinance for the installation of Kannada nameplates on shops and offices, with a compliance deadline set for February 28, 2024.

International News & Investigations

In the international sphere, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake has jolted the Kuril Islands in Japan, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. In a groundbreaking revelation, a joint investigation by Amnesty International and The Washington Post has disclosed that the Indian government utilized the Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli firm NSO Group, to target journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Anand Mangnale.

Economic & Financial Updates

On the economic front, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has received approximately Rs 832 crore from the Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) as a dividend tranche. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is forecasting a substantial economic surge following the inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple on January 22, with an estimated impact of Rs 50,000 crore for the month. This event has sparked a rise in demand for Ram Temple-related products and services.

Health & Legal Highlights

Health Minister Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar has appealed to senior citizens to exercise caution amidst the ongoing health scenario, while increased testing and genome sequencing are being conducted across states. In legal news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has implicated Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a charge sheet concerning a land transaction in Faridabad, Haryana.

Sports & Business

In the intriguing intersection of sports and business, Sachin Tendulkar’s investment in Azad Engineering has demonstrated significant growth, and the return on investments of other sports personalities like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have also risen following a successful stock listing.

0
Business India Japan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

