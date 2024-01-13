Mazda Unveils Sporty Concept Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon

Mazda, the renowned automaker, has unveiled two sporty concept cars at the Tokyo Auto Salon, marking a potential redirection towards performance-branded versions of its popular models. Revealed were the robust MX-5-based Mazda Spirit Racing RS and the vigorous Mazda Spirit Racing hot hatch. Both concepts retained their original powertrains, highlighting Mazda’s intent to concentrate on performance branding while enhancing the driving experience.

Concepts Eyeing an Invigorating Drive

While the performance under the hood remains untouched, Mazda has made significant changes to the body trim, wheels, suspension, and interior of both concepts. The modifications aim to inject a pronounced thrill into the driving experience, making every ride a spirited journey. The Mazda Spirit Racing RS, powered by a 2.0-liter engine, stands out with its bold appearance. Red accents, a wider track, and lower ride height hint at improved track and road handling.

Aggressive Aesthetics with the Mazda 3

Mazda 3, the other concept exhibited, also received a notable aesthetic upgrade. An aggressive body kit, complete with a prominent front spoiler, side skirts, and a rear wing, gives the hot hatch concept an edgy look. It aims to offer not only a visually appealing ride but also a performance that complements the sporty design.

Mazda Spirit Racing: A Legacy of Innovation

The development of these concepts is credited to Mazda Spirit Racing, a brand associated with Mazda’s race cars in Japan. The brand’s experience from the Super Endurance series was instrumental in the design and development of these sporty concepts. The unveiling of these models signals Mazda’s consideration to take them into production. They target not only the current Miata owners but also those individuals who desire a more spirited driving experience, thus broadening Mazda’s customer base.