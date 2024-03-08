Manga Legend Akira Toriyama, Creator of Dragon Ball Z, Passes Away at 68

New Delhi: Leaving the entire globe in shock and sorrow, Manga legend and Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama died at the age of 68 on Friday. His production team dropped the heartbreaking news of his sad demise with a statement shared from the Dragon Ball franchise's official Twitter (X) handle on 8 March 2024. As per the official statement, Toriyama passed away due to a condition called 'acute subdural hematoma', leaving many to wonder about the cause. Here's what you should know about the condition.

Understanding Acute Subdural Hematoma

Acute Subdural hematoma is a condition where blood vessels rupture, causing blood to accumulate between the brain's covering (Dura) and its outer surface. This is typically caused by a major head injury, resulting in brain tissues getting compressed due to bleeding, which can often be fatal. While acute subdural hematoma is associated with severe head injuries, there are two other categories of the condition: subacute subdural hematomas and chronic subdural hematomas, which can develop from even minor, unnoticed head injuries.

The Impact of Akira Toriyama's Work

Akira Toriyama was one of the most influential names in the Japanese Manga industry, with his iconic comic series 'Dragon Ball' and 'Dragon Ball Z' being among the best-selling and most celebrated manga works in history. Released in the mid-1980s, the series gained massive popularity worldwide and spawned countless anime series, movies, and video games over the years. Toriyama's other renowned works include Dragon Ball Super, Dr. Slump, Sand Land, and Tokimeka, among others.

Legacy and Final Thoughts

Toriyama's untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of manga and anime lovers around the world. His groundbreaking work not only entertained millions but also inspired a generation of artists and storytellers. As the world mourns the loss of a legend, Toriyama's legacy through his creations will continue to live on, enchanting future generations with the adventures of Goku and the quest for the Dragon Balls.