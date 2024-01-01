en English
Japan

Major Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alerts in South Korea and Japan, North Korea Issues Warning on Eastern Coast

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Major Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alerts in South Korea and Japan, North Korea Issues Warning on Eastern Coast

An earthquake of significant magnitude has led to the issuance of minor tsunami warnings along the east coast of South Korea’s Gangwon province on Monday evening. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has sounded an alert, stating that the impact of the tsunami could intensify depending on the tidal conditions. This seismic event has not only affected South Korea but has also left Japan grappling with its aftermath.

Separately, North Korea has issued tsunami alerts for its coastline, cautioning about potential waves exceeding 2 meters, as reported by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, which cited information from North Korea’s state radio.

Evacuation Alerts and Tsunami Warnings

In response to the imminent threat, local authorities in Gangwon have dispatched evacuation alerts via text message to residents in six coastal cities and counties. These alerts advise residents to seek safety on higher ground. The KMA has predicted that the tsunami will be under 50 centimeters in height, although this could increase as it reaches the shore. The eastern province of Gangwon has issued tsunami warnings via text messages to residents in six cities and counties by the ocean, urging people near coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground.

Japan Grapples with Aftermath

Japan, too, has felt the effects of the same seismic event, with public broadcaster NHK showcasing footage of earthquake damage. Tsunami waves have been confirmed to have reached Japanese shores, with residents in proximity to the coast and river areas being advised to evacuate. Japanese media reported that torrents of water could reach 5 meters in height in Ishikawa, though there were no immediate reports of damage. Authorities have warned of the potential for recurring tsunamis and the possibility of another substantial earthquake occurring in the near future.

Monitoring the Situation

South Korea’s foreign ministry has stated that it has not yet received any report of injury or damage for South Korean nationals in Japan as of Monday evening. The South Korean Consulate General in Niigata, which also oversees Ishikawa, will continue to monitor the situation and offer whatever assistance South Korean people may need in the wake of the quake. Meanwhile, tsunami warnings and advisories have also been issued for coastal areas in Gangwon, which are being closely monitored for any reports of damage. The tsunami’s impact could potentially continue for more than 24 hours, as per the KMA.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

