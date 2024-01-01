en English
Japan

Major Earthquake off Noto Peninsula Triggers Tsunami Warning across Japan’s Western Coastline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Major Earthquake off Noto Peninsula Triggers Tsunami Warning across Japan’s Western Coastline

In a significant seismic event, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 rattled the waters off the coast of the Noto Peninsula in Japan, approximately 300 kilometers from Tokyo. The immediate impact of this seismic activity was felt when a tsunami over a meter high hit the town of Wajima. This has led to a tsunami warning being issued for almost all of the western coastline of Japan, highlighting the persistent seismic vulnerability of the country situated in a highly tectonically active zone.

Earthquake and Tsunami Alert

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the earthquake, which was also confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Ishikawa prefecture and nearby regions. A major tsunami warning was issued in response to the quake due to the potential of tsunami waves reaching up to 5 meters in height. Residents in the affected areas were urged to move swiftly to higher ground, underlining the urgency and severity of the situation.

(Read Also: Japan Confirms No Abnormalities in Nuclear Plants Following Earthquakes)

Impact and Initial Responses

Reports of damage following the earthquake and the tsunami are not immediately available. However, the impact was felt when waves over a meter high struck the coast of Wajima City in the Ishikawa Prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued further tsunami warnings for the coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures, broadening the potential impact zone. NHK TV, Japan’s national broadcaster, painted a dire picture, warning of water levels potentially rising as high as 5 meters and urging people to evacuate to higher grounds or to the top of nearby buildings.

(Read Also: Major Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert in Japan)

Monitoring the Aftermath

In the wake of the earthquake, the Hokuriku Electric Power has been checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants. This measure is particularly crucial given Japan’s history with nuclear disasters following seismic events. As Japan braces for the potential impact of the tsunami, the focus is now on ensuring the safety of residents and mitigating any potential damage. The magnitude of the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami warning serve as a stark reminder of Japan’s ongoing battle with seismic risks.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

