Japan

Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.6 rocked the Noto Peninsula in Japan, located nearly 300 kilometers away from Tokyo, triggering a tsunami warning for much of the country’s western coast. The quake’s aftermath saw a tsunami reaching over a meter high, impacting the town of Wajima and raising fears that Ishikawa prefecture could be hit by tsunami waves as high as five meters. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on the incident and advised residents in the danger zones to seek refuge on higher grounds and maintain a safe distance from the shoreline.

Immediate Evacuation to Higher Grounds

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures following the substantial earthquake. Residents were promptly advised to evacuate to safer grounds, with the anticipation of tsunami waves up to five meters high expected to reach Noto. The impact was already felt in Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, where waves more than a meter high hit the coast.

Constant Monitoring and Damage Control

In the wake of this natural disaster, the Japanese authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Hokuriku Electric Power is examining any potential irregularities at its nuclear power plants. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake as having a preliminary magnitude of 7.5. Urgent warnings of a possible tsunami as high as 5 meters in the Ishikawa prefecture were issued, prompting the inhabitants to swiftly move to higher grounds.

Emergency Response Measures in Full Swing

This unforeseen calamity has spurred Japan’s emergency response measures into swift action, with the potential for severe impacts on the affected coastal communities. As the authorities assess the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami’s effects, further information is expected to emerge. The event has highlighted the importance of preparedness and rapid response in the face of natural disasters.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

