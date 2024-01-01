en English
Japan

Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

A major seismic event has jolted Japan, as an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude sparked a tsunami warning, sending shockwaves across the nation and prompting emergency measures. The earthquake, centered in the north central region, triggered a wave of anxiety along the western coastal regions including Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures, with warnings of tsunami waves reaching up to 5 meters high.

Earthquake Strikes North Central Japan

In the early hours of the day, the earth shook violently as a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck north central Japan. The resultant tremors led to a tsunami warning being issued along the western coastal regions, particularly affecting Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures. Tsunami waves were expected to surge as high as 5 meters, particularly reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture. Waves had already begun hitting the coast of Wajima City.

Tsunami Warning Issued

Upon the occurrence of the earthquake, Japan swiftly issued a tsunami warning for almost all of its western coast. The quake, which originated off the Noto Peninsula, sent a tsunami of more than one meter high crashing into the town of Wajima. The public broadcaster, NHK, reported further warnings of a tsunami potentially reaching a daunting height of 5 meters in the Ishikawa prefecture. As the alarms sounded, residents were immediately urged to evacuate to higher ground, away from the coastal areas.

Emergency Measures and Precautions

As the tsunami struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan, emergency measures were rapidly put into action. Hokuriku Electric Power and Kansai Electric Power, two of Japan’s major power suppliers, initiated checks for any irregularities at their nuclear power plants. This measure reflects the haunting memory of the devastating earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, which resulted in nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. As Japan braces itself in the wake of this significant seismic event, the nation remains on high alert, prioritizing the safety of its residents and the integrity of its infrastructure.

Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

