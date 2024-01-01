Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

Earthquake Strikes North Central Japan

In the early hours of the day, the earth shook violently as a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck north central Japan. The resultant tremors led to a tsunami warning being issued along the western coastal regions, particularly affecting Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures. Tsunami waves were expected to surge as high as 5 meters, particularly reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture. Waves had already begun hitting the coast of Wajima City.

Tsunami Warning Issued

Upon the occurrence of the earthquake, Japan swiftly issued a tsunami warning for almost all of its western coast. The quake, which originated off the Noto Peninsula, sent a tsunami of more than one meter high crashing into the town of Wajima. The public broadcaster, NHK, reported further warnings of a tsunami potentially reaching a daunting height of 5 meters in the Ishikawa prefecture. As the alarms sounded, residents were immediately urged to evacuate to higher ground, away from the coastal areas.

Emergency Measures and Precautions

As the tsunami struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan, emergency measures were rapidly put into action. Hokuriku Electric Power and Kansai Electric Power, two of Japan’s major power suppliers, initiated checks for any irregularities at their nuclear power plants. This measure reflects the haunting memory of the devastating earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, which resulted in nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. As Japan braces itself in the wake of this significant seismic event, the nation remains on high alert, prioritizing the safety of its residents and the integrity of its infrastructure.