Disaster

Magnitude-7.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Noto Peninsula: A Global Concern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Magnitude-7.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Noto Peninsula: A Global Concern

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of the Noto Peninsula in northwestern Japan, bringing significant destruction and loss of life. The natural disaster resulted in at least 20 fatalities and numerous injuries. The city of Wajima, one of the worst affected, saw a fire break out in the aftermath of the quake, damaging over 100 houses and buildings.

Unrelenting Aftermath

The earthquake’s aftermath was characterized by collapsing buildings, buckling roads, and even the fall of a shrine in Nanao. Emergency services and rescue workers have been relentlessly engaged in recovery efforts, searching for victims amidst the ongoing aftershocks. The tremors continue to threaten the region, which lies approximately 315 kilometers northwest of Tokyo.

(Read Also: New Year’s Day Earthquake Rocks Japan: A Battle Against Time in Aftermath)

Global Concern & Recovery Efforts

The disaster has attracted global attention and concern, underlining the catastrophic impact of natural disasters on populated areas. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, called upon citizens to follow orders closely, pledging to prioritize ‘human life above all else’ in emergency disaster responses. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued major tsunami warnings for Ishikawa and lower-level warnings for the rest of Japan’s western coast.

(Read Also: Devastating Earthquakes Shake Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture: A Test of Preparedness)

International Support

U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that his administration stands ready to provide any necessary assistance to the Japanese people in this difficult time. Despite the strict regulations for earthquake resistance in Japan, the memory of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster continues to haunt the country. This recent event serves as a stark reminder of the relentless power of nature and the urgent need for continued advancements in disaster preparedness and response.

Disaster Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

