International Relations

Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Rocks Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan: International Support Pours In

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
A devastating magnitude 7.6 earthquake rocked the northern Ishikawa prefecture in Japan’s primary central island, Honshu, on Monday afternoon, resulting in 62 fatalities and injuries to over 300 people. The hardest hit region was the Noto peninsula, wherein roads leading to Wajima and Suzu were rendered impassable due to extensive damage, and runways at Noto Airport were also damaged. The quake prompted tsunami warnings along the coast, which were, however, lifted on Tuesday morning.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing Amid Challenges

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the urgency of rescue operations, acknowledging that responders are in a battle against time to rescue those trapped under debris and provide essential services to survivors. Over 1,000 soldiers have been deployed, combined with firefighters, police, and thousands of first responders on the ground, to assist in rescue and relief efforts. Nevertheless, operations faced challenges due to freezing temperatures and the threat of landslides from the heavy rains anticipated in the region.

(Read Also: Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan)

International Support Pours In

International support has been offered by the United States, the UK, Canada, and France, with leaders expressing solidarity and readiness to assist. U.S. President Joe Biden offered necessary assistance, asserting America’s commitment to stand by Japan in this time of crisis. The earthquake has also sparked concern from neighboring countries, including Russia, North and South Korea, and Sakhalin, who issued tsunami warnings in response to the quake.

(Read Also: New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast)

Japan’s Preparedness Minimizes Catastrophe

Despite the significant destruction, Japan’s advanced infrastructure, strict building codes, and well-prepared population have helped keep the death toll remarkably low. The country’s most advanced early warning systems gave crucial seconds for the populace to act before the severe shaking, thus minimizing casualties. Nonetheless, thousands of homes were destroyed, power and water supply issues persist, and the region faces significant challenges in recovery.

Read More

0
International Relations Japan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

