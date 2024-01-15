Larry Chen Reveals Plans for Nissan R34 GT-R: Restoration and Relocation

Larry Chen, a renowned automotive content creator, has shed light on his experiences behind the wheel of his Nissan R34 GT-R in Japan. This iconic Japanese sports car, known for its cultural significance and enduring popularity, is at the heart of Chen's love for driving, particularly on the C1 Highway Loop in Tokyo. The C1 Highway holds a special place in the racing community and has inspired tracks in the Gran Turismo video games, underlining the deep connection between the real and virtual racing worlds.

Restoration and Relocation Plans

Chen's R34 GT-R is not just any car. He has plans for a full restoration before the vehicle is shipped to the United States, set to take place in the summer of 2024. Despite his fondness for driving the car in Japan, Chen is preparing for the GT-R's move to the U.S. His decision is not without hesitations, though. The harsher climate in the U.S. and the car's cultural significance make him prefer driving it on Japan's roads.

The R34 GT-R: A Symbol of Japanese Car Culture

The R34 GT-R is more than a car for Chen; it's a symbol of Japanese car culture that he drives daily in Japan. This powerful machine garners a lot of attention wherever it goes, but it's on the C1 Highway Loop in Tokyo where it truly belongs. This highway, which has a unique significance in the racing community, is where Chen takes the most pleasure in driving his R34 GT-R.

Soaring Value of the R34 GT-R

The value of the R34 GT-R is on an upward trajectory. In 2023, certain models fetched over $600,000 at auction, reflecting the enduring popularity of this iconic Japanese sports car. The average market price for a 1999-2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R is listed at $198,004, but some examples have sold for as high as $675,000. Chen's R34, with its custom KW suspension, is set to join the limited number of R34s in the U.S., further enhancing its rarity and value.