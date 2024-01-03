Kyrgyzstan Embassy Confirms Safety of its Citizens in Japan Post-Earthquake

In the wake of a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rocked Japan, Kyrgyzstan citizens residing in the country are confirmed safe. The Kyrgyz Republic Embassy in Japan asserted that there are no casualties or injuries noted among its nationals. The earthquake, which resulted in severe tsunami warnings, claimed 48 lives, left scores injured or missing, and spurred widespread damage.

Evacuation and Immediate Response

Five Kyrgyzstani residents in the city of Toyama, located close to the earthquake’s epicenter, were promptly evacuated to nearby shelters. As emergency crews swiftly moved in to rescue survivors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in conjunction with the Embassy maintained vigilance over the situation. They ensured constant communication with Kyrgyz nationals, providing them with necessary assistance amid the crisis.

Japan’s Preparedness and Response

Japan, known to be among the most seismically active countries, has invested heavily in infrastructure designed to withstand earthquakes and tsunamis. This includes adhering to strict building codes and conducting regular drills for citizens. Nonetheless, the recent earthquake led to the collapse of buildings, fires, and large-scale destruction. Over 57,000 people found refuge in evacuation centers, while 10,000 households faced water shortages. Blackouts and difficulties with cell service further complicated the situation.

Assistance for Kyrgyz Nationals

In response to the crisis, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic has established a hotline number (+819063787231) for Kyrgyz citizens in Japan who require assistance. This move is part of the embassy’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its nationals in the aftermath of the earthquake. The embassy, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, continues to monitor the situation closely.