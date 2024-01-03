en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Kyrgyzstan Embassy Confirms Safety of its Citizens in Japan Post-Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Kyrgyzstan Embassy Confirms Safety of its Citizens in Japan Post-Earthquake

In the wake of a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rocked Japan, Kyrgyzstan citizens residing in the country are confirmed safe. The Kyrgyz Republic Embassy in Japan asserted that there are no casualties or injuries noted among its nationals. The earthquake, which resulted in severe tsunami warnings, claimed 48 lives, left scores injured or missing, and spurred widespread damage.

Evacuation and Immediate Response

Five Kyrgyzstani residents in the city of Toyama, located close to the earthquake’s epicenter, were promptly evacuated to nearby shelters. As emergency crews swiftly moved in to rescue survivors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in conjunction with the Embassy maintained vigilance over the situation. They ensured constant communication with Kyrgyz nationals, providing them with necessary assistance amid the crisis.

Japan’s Preparedness and Response

Japan, known to be among the most seismically active countries, has invested heavily in infrastructure designed to withstand earthquakes and tsunamis. This includes adhering to strict building codes and conducting regular drills for citizens. Nonetheless, the recent earthquake led to the collapse of buildings, fires, and large-scale destruction. Over 57,000 people found refuge in evacuation centers, while 10,000 households faced water shortages. Blackouts and difficulties with cell service further complicated the situation.

Assistance for Kyrgyz Nationals

In response to the crisis, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic has established a hotline number (+819063787231) for Kyrgyz citizens in Japan who require assistance. This move is part of the embassy’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its nationals in the aftermath of the earthquake. The embassy, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, continues to monitor the situation closely.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ironmouse and Gloomy Bear Announce Unique Crossover Merchandise

By BNN Correspondents

Visiting Professor and Family Trapped in Tokyo Skytree During Japan Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Black Clover Chapter 370: A Testament to the Black Bulls' Anti-Magic Prowess and Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look

By BNN Correspondents

Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Proje ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 42 mins
Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Proje ...
heart comment 0
Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide

By BNN Correspondents

Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide
Japan Embraces Autonomous Driving to Combat Driver Shortage

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Embraces Autonomous Driving to Combat Driver Shortage
Pika Pika Box 2024: A Peek Into the Coveted Pokemon Center’s Lucky Bag

By BNN Correspondents

Pika Pika Box 2024: A Peek Into the Coveted Pokemon Center's Lucky Bag
Japan Battles Aftermath of Severe Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 62

By Nitish Verma

Japan Battles Aftermath of Severe Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 62
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
21 seconds
South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
1 min
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
2 mins
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
2 mins
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
2 mins
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
2 mins
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
2 mins
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
2 mins
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app