Kobe University Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Process to Upcycle Dry-cleaning Solvent

Researchers at Kobe University have pioneered a novel method to convert perchloroethylene (perc), a prevalent solvent used in dry-cleaning and degreasing, into high-value chemicals like carbonate esters and chloroform. The study, recently published in The Journal of Organic Chemistry, offers a cleaner, safer, and more economical approach to organic synthesis, a considerable stride towards sustainable chemistry.

Revolutionizing Organic Synthesis

Traditional methods of organic synthesis often involve the use of reactive and toxic source materials, such as phosgene, posing substantial health and environmental risks. However, the innovative process developed by the team led by TSUDA Akihiko employs perc as a non-toxic source material. This material can be photo-activated in a closed system, thereby considerably reducing hazardous exposure and environmental pollution.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Chemistry

Moreover, the research, conducted in collaboration with AGC Inc., also explored the possibility of using LED lamps as a replacement for mercury lamps, further contributing to the environmental friendliness of the process. This revolutionary advancement in upcycling perc aligns with worldwide initiatives striving towards a carbon-neutral and sustainable society. The study received support from the Japan Science and Technology Agency, accentuating the global significance of sustainable chemistry.

Kobe University: A Beacon of Innovation

With a rich history dating back to 1902, Kobe University is a nationally recognized institution known for its comprehensive research and dedication to generating knowledge and fostering innovation. The university’s commitment to addressing societal challenges is exemplary, and this latest development in perc upcycling is a testament to its dedication to sustainability and environmental preservation.