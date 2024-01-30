Kioxia Unveils Groundbreaking UFS 4.0 Flash Memory Devices for Automotive Use

Memory solutions giant Kioxia Corporation ushers in a new era for automotive applications, launching the industry's first-ever Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 4.0 embedded flash memory devices. The devices promise to redefine performance parameters in automotive systems such as telematics, infotainment, and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)—a critical step in harnessing the full potential of 5G connectivity.

Setting New Standards in Flash Memory

Kioxia's latest offering presents a substantial leap in data transfer speeds. Sequential read and write speeds have surged by a remarkable 100% and 40% respectively, ensuring swifter system startups and a smoother user experience. The new UFS devices integrate Kioxia's innovative BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard package, supporting theoretical interface speeds of up to 23.2 gigabits per second per lane.

Designed for the Future of Automotive

These pioneering devices are designed to meet the rising demand for high-speed, reliable storage solutions in the automotive industry. They support a wide temperature range, meet AEC-Q100 Grade2 requirements, and offer enhanced reliability capabilities that complex automotive applications require. The devices also feature a High Speed Link Startup Sequence (HS-LSS), reducing link startup time by approximately 70%.

Continuing a Legacy of Innovation

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, has been a trailblazer in NAND flash memory since 1987. The introduction of these first-of-their-kind UFS 4.0 devices for automotive applications is a testament to the company's enduring commitment to innovation. The devices come in capacities of 128, 256, and 512 gigabytes, underpinning Kioxia's drive to deliver cutting-edge memory solutions in an era of rapid technological evolution.