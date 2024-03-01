KessCo Joins Forces with Toei Animation: One Piece, Digimon Toys & Games Set for 2024-2025

KessCo has unveiled a groundbreaking licensing partnership with Toei Animation, marking a notable collaboration for the iconic franchises One Piece and Digimon as they celebrate their 25th anniversaries. The alliance is set to introduce a series of tabletop games and outdoor toys, aiming to reimagine fan engagement with these beloved series in 2024-2025.

Reviving Classics for New Generations

Fans of One Piece and Digimon can look forward to an innovative range of products thanks to KessCo's recent partnership with Toei Animation. The initial lineup includes two tabletop games that promise to bring the adventures of these cherished anime into the homes and hearts of fans worldwide. Furthermore, the collaboration extends to outdoor toys, ensuring that the spirit of adventure that defines both franchises can be experienced in a variety of settings. Kess already offers products featuring other popular anime brands like Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu!!, and Spy x Family, demonstrating their commitment to merging the worlds of play and animated storytelling.

A Dream Come True for Anime Fans

Alex Kessler, CEO of Kess, shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Having the opportunity to create play experiences for One Piece and Digimon is a dream come true." He emphasized the company's dedication to discovering joy through play, whether it be outdoors, at the beach, or in the comfort of one's living room. "Coming together to just play is the ultimate goal, and bringing our favorite anime licenses into these experiences is a natural blending of two worlds that are incredibly meaningful to us," Kessler added. This sentiment reflects a broader ambition to not only celebrate these franchises but to foster communal experiences through innovative play.

Anticipation Builds for 2024-2025 Releases

The anticipation for these new One Piece and Digimon products is building, with fans eager to see how their favorite stories and characters are translated into tabletop and outdoor games. The collaboration between KessCo and Toei Animation is not just a licensing agreement but a shared vision to invigorate fan interactions with these storied franchises. With releases scheduled for 2024-2025, the countdown has begun for what promises to be a memorable addition to the legacy of One Piece and Digimon.

As fans await further details on the upcoming products, the partnership between KessCo and Toei Animation stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of One Piece and Digimon. By blending the art of storytelling with the joy of play, this collaboration is poised to offer new ways for fans to connect with these beloved franchises, ensuring their legacy continues to thrive in the hearts of new generations.