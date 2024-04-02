Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 Unleashes April 8: Anticipated Showdowns and Reading Guide

Worldwide fans share a love-hate relationship with mangaka Gege Akutami's magnum opus, Jujutsu Kaisen. Since its release in 2018, the graphic novel series has killed several beloved characters, and it doesn't seem to be pausing its questionable track anytime soon. A plethora of sorcerers have risen against the ultimate antagonist series, only to take a knee and bow out of the live-threatening action. The King of Curses is only getting started, and the next edition promises even more amplified combat and bloodshed. Here's when the new chapter will be out and what you can expect next:

Release Timing and Where to Read

Unless any last-minute changes arise, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 is expected to release on Monday, April 8, at 12 am JST. Other time zone release schedules are as follows: Also read | Anime update: Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed, first teaser trailer out. JJK manga chapters drop on the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Of the three official sources, the first two are accessible for free, whereas the latter works with a paid subscription.

What to Expect in Chapter 256

The King of Curses is presumably on his way to regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique. If one deems him invincible, just wait until he has acquired all his might. JJK 256 leaks are yet to drop on social media. Ahead of their reveal, one can look back at the actions of the previous chapter to conjecture what may unfold next. Previously, Sukuna has mustered the strength to strike two Black Flashes, one of which was used against Maki, and the other attacked Larue. Parallels between the King of Curses' second Black Flash strike and that of Gojo were drawn, implying that, like the latter, Sukuna will also gain his