JSR’s Buyout Sparks Concerns; New Momentum in Japan’s Semiconductor Industry

In the wake of a bid from German healthcare and life sciences group Merck KGaA, Japanese semiconductor materials manufacturer JSR sought a buyout from the Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), a state-backed fund. The $6.4 billion tender offer by JIC was designed as a counter to the undisclosed bid from Merck, made in autumn 2022. JSR, which controls a third of the global market for photoresists, rejected Merck’s offer in favor of a deal with JIC. Despite delays due to a Chinese antitrust review, the deal has sparked concern among JSR investors and clients, with the company’s stock falling nearly 7% from its peak in June 2023.

Government Intervention or Economic Sovereignty?

Questions of fairness and the potential for increased government intervention in the sector have been raised in light of the JIC deal. Although the government will not be involved in management, the move is viewed as a strategic play to protect economic sovereignty amid global competition for control over the semiconductor supply chain. Merck, however, has been investing in its performance materials unit, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for data center chips, a critical component for generative AI services. This strategy is supported by its prior acquisitions of AZ Electronic Materials and Versum Materials.

Semiconductor Industry Sees Momentum in Japan

Meanwhile, a new plant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), is expected to bring a renewed sense of energy to the semiconductor industry. The plant, a joint venture with Sony Group Corp and Denso Corp, aims to hire 1,700 workers and offer attractive compensation packages. This venture could catalyze increased labor market liquidity and wage growth across multiple sectors. Backed by the Japanese government, the chip industry is receiving financial aid to triple domestic sales of semiconductors parts and materials by 2030. The plant’s impact is projected to resonate nationwide, with potential wage hikes spreading, and small and medium-sized businesses grappling to keep pace.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The clustering of chip businesses in Kyushu is anticipated to yield an economic impact of about 7 trillion yen in the region over the next decade. However, concerns about the long-term sustainability of salary increases, investments, and employment without government subsidies persist. Workforce development remains a critical challenge for Japan Inc’s growth. TSMC is gearing up to host a formal opening ceremony for its first fab in Japan, scheduled for February 24, 2024. The plant will be capable of making chips using TSMC’s N28 (28nm-class) technologies and will be the most advanced logic fab in Japan, employing approximately 1,700 people when fully operational. TSMC is also in the process of setting up a research and development center in Japan and collaborating on various projects with the University of Tokyo.