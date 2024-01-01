en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

JSR’s Buyout Sparks Concerns; New Momentum in Japan’s Semiconductor Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
JSR’s Buyout Sparks Concerns; New Momentum in Japan’s Semiconductor Industry

In the wake of a bid from German healthcare and life sciences group Merck KGaA, Japanese semiconductor materials manufacturer JSR sought a buyout from the Japan Investment Corporation (JIC), a state-backed fund. The $6.4 billion tender offer by JIC was designed as a counter to the undisclosed bid from Merck, made in autumn 2022. JSR, which controls a third of the global market for photoresists, rejected Merck’s offer in favor of a deal with JIC. Despite delays due to a Chinese antitrust review, the deal has sparked concern among JSR investors and clients, with the company’s stock falling nearly 7% from its peak in June 2023.

Government Intervention or Economic Sovereignty?

Questions of fairness and the potential for increased government intervention in the sector have been raised in light of the JIC deal. Although the government will not be involved in management, the move is viewed as a strategic play to protect economic sovereignty amid global competition for control over the semiconductor supply chain. Merck, however, has been investing in its performance materials unit, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for data center chips, a critical component for generative AI services. This strategy is supported by its prior acquisitions of AZ Electronic Materials and Versum Materials.

Semiconductor Industry Sees Momentum in Japan

Meanwhile, a new plant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), is expected to bring a renewed sense of energy to the semiconductor industry. The plant, a joint venture with Sony Group Corp and Denso Corp, aims to hire 1,700 workers and offer attractive compensation packages. This venture could catalyze increased labor market liquidity and wage growth across multiple sectors. Backed by the Japanese government, the chip industry is receiving financial aid to triple domestic sales of semiconductors parts and materials by 2030. The plant’s impact is projected to resonate nationwide, with potential wage hikes spreading, and small and medium-sized businesses grappling to keep pace.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The clustering of chip businesses in Kyushu is anticipated to yield an economic impact of about 7 trillion yen in the region over the next decade. However, concerns about the long-term sustainability of salary increases, investments, and employment without government subsidies persist. Workforce development remains a critical challenge for Japan Inc’s growth. TSMC is gearing up to host a formal opening ceremony for its first fab in Japan, scheduled for February 24, 2024. The plant will be capable of making chips using TSMC’s N28 (28nm-class) technologies and will be the most advanced logic fab in Japan, employing approximately 1,700 people when fully operational. TSMC is also in the process of setting up a research and development center in Japan and collaborating on various projects with the University of Tokyo.

0
Business Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LEGO Rings in 2024 with a Massive Launch of Over 120 New Sets

By BNN Correspondents

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Push Merger Deadline to 2024 Amid Progress in Talks

By Salman Khan

UK's Journey to Becoming a Science Superpower: Ambition vs Reality

By Nimrah Khatoon

Apple's Evolution: From Device Manufacturer to Custom Chip Developer

By Momen Zellmi

BHEL Shares Surge Following 19,422 Crore INR Talabira Project Award ...
@Business · 1 min
BHEL Shares Surge Following 19,422 Crore INR Talabira Project Award ...
heart comment 0
Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers: Unpredictable Share Price Movements Spark Market Interest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers: Unpredictable Share Price Movements Spark Market Interest
John Abraham Acquires Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Posh Khar Area

By Rafia Tasleem

John Abraham Acquires Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai’s Posh Khar Area
A New Year Ushers in Financial Changes: What to Expect in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

A New Year Ushers in Financial Changes: What to Expect in 2024
Adani Group Stocks Surge; Investor Confidence Bolstered

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Stocks Surge; Investor Confidence Bolstered
Latest Headlines
World News
The 14th Dalai Lama's Succession: A Brewing International Political Showdown
9 seconds
The 14th Dalai Lama's Succession: A Brewing International Political Showdown
Glenn Maxwell's Protégé: Jake Fraser-McGurk's Rise in Australian Cricket
25 seconds
Glenn Maxwell's Protégé: Jake Fraser-McGurk's Rise in Australian Cricket
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Push Merger Deadline to 2024 Amid Progress in Talks
57 seconds
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Push Merger Deadline to 2024 Amid Progress in Talks
Indian Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Anticipate an Eventful 2024
2 mins
Indian Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Anticipate an Eventful 2024
Ping Pong Diplomacy: A Game-Changer in China-U.S. Relations
2 mins
Ping Pong Diplomacy: A Game-Changer in China-U.S. Relations
Ram Mandir Inauguration Invitation Controversy: A Reflection of India's Complex Interplay of Faith, Politics, and Identity
2 mins
Ram Mandir Inauguration Invitation Controversy: A Reflection of India's Complex Interplay of Faith, Politics, and Identity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security
3 mins
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
4 mins
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
4 mins
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
19 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app