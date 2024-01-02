Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film ‘Devara’

Indian actor NT Rama Rao Junior, better known as Jr NTR, has recently returned from a family vacation in Japan, a trip marred by a series of powerful earthquakes that wreaked havoc in the western region of the country. The actor, famed for his role in the film ‘RRR,’ took to social media to express his shock and concern for the disaster-stricken nation, extending his heartfelt support to those affected by this calamity.

The Earthquakes and Their Aftermath

Japan found itself at the mercy of nature as it was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes, the largest one measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale. The seismic events caused significant damage, resulting in the collapse of buildings and a high-level tsunami alert, which was later lifted. The epicenter of these events, Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas, continued to experience distressing aftershocks. The city of Wajima bore the brunt of the disaster, confirming eight fatalities and seven critical injuries.

Jr NTR’s Reaction and Public Response

Upon his safe return from Japan, Jr NTR felt impelled to share his sentiments about the unfolding disaster. He praised the resilience of the Japanese people and extended his hopes for a swift recovery. Fans and social media users breathed a sigh of relief on hearing of the actor’s safe return, and they joined him in extending their thoughts and prayers to Japan.

Professional Commitment Amid Personal Experiences

In the midst of the crisis, the actor remained professionally committed, announcing the teaser release date for his upcoming film ‘Devara.’ Despite the personal experiences and disruptions caused by the earthquakes, Jr NTR is geared up for the release of the first part of ‘Devara’ on January 8th.

