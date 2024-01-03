JR East to Enhance Shinkansen Bullet Trains’ Earthquake Detection System

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has unveiled its plans to upgrade the early earthquake detection system of shinkansen bullet trains, a measure aimed at enhancing the safety of passengers during seismic activity. The company intends to install the advanced system on all 135 Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku shinkansen trains by March of the following year.

Quicker Response, Reduced Stopping Distance

The improved system is designed to reduce the time taken to detect an earthquake and activate emergency brakes from the current 3.9 seconds to a mere 1.3 seconds. This significant reduction in response time would result in a decrease of approximately 230 meters in the stopping distance of a train traveling at 320 km/h. As per the design, the activation threshold for the emergency brake is set for earthquakes that are estimated to be magnitude 5.5 or higher.

Collaborative Research: The Key to Enhanced Safety

The enhancements to the system are a result of collaborative research with the Railway Technical Research Institute. The focus of the research has been on refining the prediction of earthquake magnitudes using P-waves. Currently, shinkansen trains are halted about 20 times annually due to earthquake-related incidents. With the new system’s increased sensitivity, an additional four emergency stops per year are anticipated.

Evolution of Shinkansen Earthquake Response Systems

Since their introduction in 1982, the safety of shinkansen earthquake response systems has been continuously evolving, reflecting JR East’s ongoing commitment to passenger safety. JR East President Yuji Fukasawa reaffirmed the company’s dedication to safety during a press conference, highlighting the company’s relentless efforts to ensure passengers’ security in the face of natural disasters.